Masjid-e Jameh

Iran

Situated halfway between the bazaar and the bus terminal, the partly 9th-century Jameh Mosque has a blunt, gently leaning brick-and-tile minaret.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Choqa Zanbil Ziggurat

    Choqa Zanbil Ziggurat

    19.23 MILES

    Choqa Zanbil’s magnificent, Unesco-listed brick ziggurat is the world's best surviving example of Elamite architecture. Even if you’re not a fan of…

  • Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

    Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

    0.66 MILES

    Listed by Unesco as a 'masterpiece of creative genius', the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System has been diverting water for irrigation from the Karun…

  • Pol-e Shadorvan

    Pol-e Shadorvan

    0.63 MILES

    Running parallel to the modern Azadegan Bridge connecting historic Shushtar to the New Town are the substantial remains of this Sassanid-era bridge and…

  • Qal’eh Salosel

    Qal’eh Salosel

    0.69 MILES

    Set on a prominent cliff overlooking the river, historic Salosel Castle is no longer much to look at above ground. However, the caretaker will gladly show…

  • Imamzadeh Abdullah

    Imamzadeh Abdullah

    0.7 MILES

    On the southern edge of town, this shrine is topped by a photogenic Khuzestani ourchin dome similar to that of Daniel’s tomb in Shush, though this one…

  • Band-e Mizan

    Band-e Mizan

    1.05 MILES

    This low, flat Sassanid bridge is actually a weir that marks the entrance to the Al Gargar canal feeding the Shushtar hydraulic system. There are pleasant…

  • Sahib-al Zaman Shrine

    Sahib-al Zaman Shrine

    1.75 MILES

    About 2km east of the canal, the brilliant Sahib-al Zaman shrine is graced by blue mosaics. Devotees are said to have made sightings of the Mahdi (last…

  • Band-e Lashkar

    Band-e Lashkar

    0.88 MILES

    This small but impressive 13-arched Sassanid bridge once served as Shushtar's entrance gate.

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Marashi House

0.58 MILES

In a back alley on a hill, this beautifully restored Qajar house has impressive views of Shushtar's ancient hydraulic system.

6. Kolah Farangi Tower

0.86 MILES

This crumbling 7.5m octagonal tower at the river's edge was most likely a Sassanid navigational aid, though local lore has Shahpur’s slave driver watching…

