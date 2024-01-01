Situated halfway between the bazaar and the bus terminal, the partly 9th-century Jameh Mosque has a blunt, gently leaning brick-and-tile minaret.
Masjid-e Jameh
Iran
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.23 MILES
Choqa Zanbil’s magnificent, Unesco-listed brick ziggurat is the world's best surviving example of Elamite architecture. Even if you’re not a fan of…
Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
0.66 MILES
Listed by Unesco as a 'masterpiece of creative genius', the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System has been diverting water for irrigation from the Karun…
0.63 MILES
Running parallel to the modern Azadegan Bridge connecting historic Shushtar to the New Town are the substantial remains of this Sassanid-era bridge and…
0.69 MILES
Set on a prominent cliff overlooking the river, historic Salosel Castle is no longer much to look at above ground. However, the caretaker will gladly show…
0.7 MILES
On the southern edge of town, this shrine is topped by a photogenic Khuzestani ourchin dome similar to that of Daniel’s tomb in Shush, though this one…
1.05 MILES
This low, flat Sassanid bridge is actually a weir that marks the entrance to the Al Gargar canal feeding the Shushtar hydraulic system. There are pleasant…
1.75 MILES
About 2km east of the canal, the brilliant Sahib-al Zaman shrine is graced by blue mosaics. Devotees are said to have made sightings of the Mahdi (last…
0.88 MILES
This small but impressive 13-arched Sassanid bridge once served as Shushtar's entrance gate.
Nearby Iran attractions
0.58 MILES
In a back alley on a hill, this beautifully restored Qajar house has impressive views of Shushtar's ancient hydraulic system.
0.63 MILES
Running parallel to the modern Azadegan Bridge connecting historic Shushtar to the New Town are the substantial remains of this Sassanid-era bridge and…
3. Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
0.66 MILES
Listed by Unesco as a 'masterpiece of creative genius', the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System has been diverting water for irrigation from the Karun…
0.69 MILES
Set on a prominent cliff overlooking the river, historic Salosel Castle is no longer much to look at above ground. However, the caretaker will gladly show…
0.7 MILES
On the southern edge of town, this shrine is topped by a photogenic Khuzestani ourchin dome similar to that of Daniel’s tomb in Shush, though this one…
0.86 MILES
This crumbling 7.5m octagonal tower at the river's edge was most likely a Sassanid navigational aid, though local lore has Shahpur’s slave driver watching…
0.88 MILES
This small but impressive 13-arched Sassanid bridge once served as Shushtar's entrance gate.
1.05 MILES
This low, flat Sassanid bridge is actually a weir that marks the entrance to the Al Gargar canal feeding the Shushtar hydraulic system. There are pleasant…