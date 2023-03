Qeshm’s main settlement, Qeshm Town lies on the far-eastern tip of the island. Many Iranians come here to shop in one of the numerous duty-free malls dotted around the centre. The main attractions include the crumbling Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha (Portuguese castle), the extensive Bazar-e Bozorg, which extends along the main drag, and the family-friendly Zeytoun Park, a patch of greenery that overlooks a large beach.