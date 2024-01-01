Museum & Art Gallery of Ahmad Nadalian

Persian Gulf

This quirky and very colourful museum – it occupies a brightly painted house smack dab in the village – shows the works of local artist Ahmad Nadalian. Artworks include sand paintings and dolls made of recycled materials. There's a video in English that explains his involvement with local communities.

