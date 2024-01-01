Bazar-e Bozorg

Qeshm Island

LoginSave

The extensive bazaar off the main drag is at its most active in the morning. It includes a fruit and vegetable area and a fish market.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rainbow Valley

    Rainbow Valley

    12.11 MILES

    Rainbow Valley is a geologist’s dream and an inspiration for artists and nature enthusiasts. Imagine a narrow valley with multi-hued earth and sand and…

  • Fish Market

    Fish Market

    15.15 MILES

    Bandar Abbas has a vibrant fishing industry, and the lively fish market just off the seafront is a sight to behold. Early morning is the best time to come…

  • Valley of the Statues

    Valley of the Statues

    12.26 MILES

    This stunningly beautiful natural site is called 'Valley of the Statues' because here tall rocks have been sculpted into strange shapes by the elements…

  • Valley of Stars

    Valley of Stars

    10.99 MILES

    One of the most spectacular natural sites on Qeshm Island, the Valley of Stars features a series of majestic gorges and canyons that were formed over…

  • Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha

    Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha

    14.89 MILES

    Some 750m north of the harbour is the famous Portuguese sea fort, probably the most impressive and ambitious colonial fortress built in Iran. Centuries of…

  • Qeshm Town

    Qeshm Town

    0.24 MILES

    Qeshm’s main settlement, Qeshm Town lies on the far-eastern tip of the island. Many Iranians come here to shop in one of the numerous duty-free malls…

  • Shibderaz

    Shibderaz

    27.11 MILES

    This picturesque village enjoys a long beach where hawksbill and green turtles lay their eggs between April and July. Residents of Shibderaz work in…

  • Naz Islands Beach

    Naz Islands Beach

    14.08 MILES

    This 3km-long golden strand caressed by clear, shallow and mostly calm waters is easily the most popular beach on Qeshm Island. In high season it's full…

View more attractions

Nearby Qeshm Island attractions

1. Qeshm Town

0.24 MILES

Qeshm’s main settlement, Qeshm Town lies on the far-eastern tip of the island. Many Iranians come here to shop in one of the numerous duty-free malls…

2. Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha

0.45 MILES

This crumbling edifice is Qeshm Town’s best-known sight. It was built by the Portuguese in the 16th century.

4. Khorbas Caves

7 MILES

In Qeshm Island's southeast you'll find this almost vertical limestone cliff pockmarked with caves. They are said to have sheltered local villagers…

5. Valley of Stars

10.99 MILES

One of the most spectacular natural sites on Qeshm Island, the Valley of Stars features a series of majestic gorges and canyons that were formed over…

6. Mofanegh Beach

11.28 MILES

This scalloped sandy bay south of the island is blessed with a gorgeous stretch of golden sand.

7. Rainbow Valley

12.11 MILES

Rainbow Valley is a geologist’s dream and an inspiration for artists and nature enthusiasts. Imagine a narrow valley with multi-hued earth and sand and…

8. Valley of the Statues

12.26 MILES

This stunningly beautiful natural site is called 'Valley of the Statues' because here tall rocks have been sculpted into strange shapes by the elements…