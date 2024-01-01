The extensive bazaar off the main drag is at its most active in the morning. It includes a fruit and vegetable area and a fish market.
Bazar-e Bozorg
Qeshm Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.11 MILES
Rainbow Valley is a geologist’s dream and an inspiration for artists and nature enthusiasts. Imagine a narrow valley with multi-hued earth and sand and…
15.15 MILES
Bandar Abbas has a vibrant fishing industry, and the lively fish market just off the seafront is a sight to behold. Early morning is the best time to come…
12.26 MILES
This stunningly beautiful natural site is called 'Valley of the Statues' because here tall rocks have been sculpted into strange shapes by the elements…
10.99 MILES
One of the most spectacular natural sites on Qeshm Island, the Valley of Stars features a series of majestic gorges and canyons that were formed over…
14.89 MILES
Some 750m north of the harbour is the famous Portuguese sea fort, probably the most impressive and ambitious colonial fortress built in Iran. Centuries of…
0.24 MILES
Qeshm’s main settlement, Qeshm Town lies on the far-eastern tip of the island. Many Iranians come here to shop in one of the numerous duty-free malls…
27.11 MILES
This picturesque village enjoys a long beach where hawksbill and green turtles lay their eggs between April and July. Residents of Shibderaz work in…
14.08 MILES
This 3km-long golden strand caressed by clear, shallow and mostly calm waters is easily the most popular beach on Qeshm Island. In high season it's full…
Nearby Qeshm Island attractions
0.24 MILES
0.45 MILES
This crumbling edifice is Qeshm Town’s best-known sight. It was built by the Portuguese in the 16th century.
3. Qeshm Island Geopark Headquarters
0.83 MILES
Head here if you're after information about the island's Unesco-listed geopark.
7 MILES
In Qeshm Island's southeast you'll find this almost vertical limestone cliff pockmarked with caves. They are said to have sheltered local villagers…
10.99 MILES
11.28 MILES
This scalloped sandy bay south of the island is blessed with a gorgeous stretch of golden sand.
12.11 MILES
12.26 MILES
