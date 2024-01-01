Boasting a commanding location between the sea and the road, Pura Ponjok Batu is some 7km east of Yeh Sanih. It has some very fine limestone carvings in the central temple area. Legend holds that it was built to provide some spiritual balance for Bali, what with all the temples in the south.
