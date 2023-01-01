Near the Penilusan road junction, several steep flights of steps lead to Bali's highest temple, Pura Puncak Penulisan (1745m). Inside the highest courtyard are rows of old statues and fragments of sculptures in the open bale (pavilion with steeply pitched thatch roof). Some of the sculptures date back to the 11th century. The temple views are superb: facing north, and weather permitting, you can see over the rice terraces clear to the Singaraja coast.