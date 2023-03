One of Bali's highest waterfalls (40m), Yeh Mampeh is in the hinterland at Les, near Tejakula. The entrance is about 2.5km off the main road, look for the 'Welcome to Waterfalls' sign. The best time to visit is between December and February, during the peak rainy season. Landslides here are common, so it's worth paying the extra 100,000Rp for a guide.