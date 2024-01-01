The largest of the 2004 tsunami mass graves is at Lambaro, on the road to the airport, where 46,000 unidentified bodies were buried. It's a peaceful, moving sight.
Siron Tsunami Memorial Park
Banda Aceh
4.51 MILES
With its brilliant-white walls, ebony-black domes and towering minaret, this 19th-century mosque is a dazzling sight. The best time to visit is during…
4.38 MILES
A visit to this beautifully designed, hard-hitting museum commences with a walk through a dark, dripping tunnel that symbolises the 2004 tsunami waves…
4.08 MILES
In the same compound as the Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, the Rumah Aceh is a fine example of traditional Acehnese architecture, built without nails and held…
4.23 MILES
All that remains of Aceh’s powerful sultanates today is on view at Gunongan. Built by Sultan Iskandar Muda (1607–36) as a gift for his Malay princess wife…
4.1 MILES
This state museum displays Acehnese weaponry, household furnishings, ceremonial costumes, everyday clothing, gold jewellery, calligraphy and some…
29.02 MILES
At the hilltop viewpoint reached by following the road 8km north of Iboih through the forest reserve, a gaudy 44m-high globe-shaped monument marks the…
4.36 MILES
The Kherkhof is the last resting place of more than 2000 Dutch and Indonesian soldiers who died fighting the Acehnese. The entrance is around 50m west of…
4.79 MILES
PLTD Apung I is the 2500-tonne power-generator vessel that was carried almost 5km inland by the 2004 tsunami wave. It's now preserved as a memorial about…
