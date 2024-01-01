Siron Tsunami Memorial Park

Banda Aceh

The largest of the 2004 tsunami mass graves is at Lambaro, on the road to the airport, where 46,000 unidentified bodies were buried. It's a peaceful, moving sight.

  • Mesjid Raya Baiturrahman

    Mesjid Raya Baiturrahman

    4.51 MILES

    With its brilliant-white walls, ebony-black domes and towering minaret, this 19th-century mosque is a dazzling sight. The best time to visit is during…

  • Tsunami Museum

    Tsunami Museum

    4.38 MILES

    A visit to this beautifully designed, hard-hitting museum commences with a walk through a dark, dripping tunnel that symbolises the 2004 tsunami waves…

  • Rumah Aceh

    Rumah Aceh

    4.08 MILES

    In the same compound as the Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, the Rumah Aceh is a fine example of traditional Acehnese architecture, built without nails and held…

  • Gunongan

    Gunongan

    4.23 MILES

    All that remains of Aceh’s powerful sultanates today is on view at Gunongan. Built by Sultan Iskandar Muda (1607–36) as a gift for his Malay princess wife…

  • Museum Negeri Banda Aceh

    Museum Negeri Banda Aceh

    4.1 MILES

    This state museum displays Acehnese weaponry, household furnishings, ceremonial costumes, everyday clothing, gold jewellery, calligraphy and some…

  • Kilometer Nol

    Kilometer Nol

    29.02 MILES

    At the hilltop viewpoint reached by following the road 8km north of Iboih through the forest reserve, a gaudy 44m-high globe-shaped monument marks the…

  • Kherkhof

    Kherkhof

    4.36 MILES

    The Kherkhof is the last resting place of more than 2000 Dutch and Indonesian soldiers who died fighting the Acehnese. The entrance is around 50m west of…

  • PLTD Apung I

    PLTD Apung I

    4.79 MILES

    PLTD Apung I is the 2500-tonne power-generator vessel that was carried almost 5km inland by the 2004 tsunami wave. It's now preserved as a memorial about…

