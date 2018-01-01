Welcome to Banda Aceh
Given that Banda Aceh bore the brunt of the 2004 tsunami, with 61,000 killed here, and that much of the city had to be rebuilt, it’s little wonder that it looks well maintained and affluent, with broad streets, pavements and parks. The magnificent central mosque – Indonesia's best – still stands as the city's crowning glory, along with the poignant Tsunami Museum.
Banda Aceh is still a fiercely religious city and the ornate mosques are at the centre of daily life. Respectfully dressed visitors shouldn’t face any hassles and most travellers find the Acehnese to be friendly and extremely hospitable.
Banda Aceh activities
4 Days 3 Nights Discover Banda Aceh
Day 1: Arrival Banda AcehUpon arrival at the airport, you will be greeted by our friendly and experienced guide, who will then transfer you to your hotel in Banda Aceh for accommodation. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 2: Banda Aceh After breakfast at the hotel, embark on a full day of sightseeing around the city of Aceh, where you will see many points of interest relating to the tsunami of 2004. First up will be the Tsunami Museum, which features many engaging and poignant exhibits. Next, PLTD Apung is a 12,000-ton merchant vessel that was lifted by the tsunami and carried 5km inland, where it now remains as a staggering example of nature’s destructive power. Thereafter, you will head to Pasar Aceh; a large and sprawling market where you can see the vitality of modern-day Aceh in all its glory. The market is located close to the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, which miraculously survived the tsunami and remains both a spiritually important and beautiful building to this day. Following a trip to the fascinating Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, we’ll finish the tour by journeying to the house of Cut Nyak Dhien - a famous warrior from Aceh’s war for independence; and then finally to Lhoknga Beach, where you can enjoy sunset on the picturesque white sands. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 3: Banda Aceh Following breakfast at the hotel, begin a full day of sightseeing, starting with Ie Suum Hot Water; a natural hot spring where you can enjoy an indulgent soak in the steaming sulfurous waters located in the village of Ie Suum, in the Mesjid Raya sub-district of Aceh. Next, it’s on to Jackie Chan Village, also known as the Indonesia-China friendship village. This scenic village was built from scratch by actor Jackie Chan who, along with other actors from Hong Kong, helped fund the rebuilding of the community in the wake of the 2004 tsunami. Our next stop will be Indra Patra Fortress in Ladong Village, constructed during the first Hindu kingdom in Aceh before the arrival of Islam in Aceh, around 7th century AD. The nearby Inong Balee Fortress was once home to the very first woman admiral in the world. Her troops were made up of women widowed by the Portuguese, tasked with delivering vengeance to the invaders. Remnants of a string of forts can be seen perched on a steep cliff overlooking the bay of Malahayati harbor. The final stop on today’s tour, Lhok Mee Beach is famous for its white sands, blue seascapes and picturesque surroundings. After the sun has set, transfer to your hotel for accommodation. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 4: Banda Aceh Departure to AirportAfter breakfast at your Hotel, transfer to Sultan Iskandar Muda airport for flights to your onward destination.
5 Days 4 Nights Weh Delights
Day 1: Arrival Banda AcehUpon arrival at the airport, you will be greeted by our friendly and experienced guide, who will then transfer you to your hotel in Banda Aceh for accommodation.Overnight at The Pade HotelDay 2: Banda Aceh After breakfast at the hotel, embark on a full day of sightseeing around the city of Aceh, where you will see many points of interest relating to the tsunami of 2004. First up will be the Tsunami Museum, which features many engaging and poignant exhibits. Next, ‘PLTD Apung is a 12,000-ton merchant vessel that was lifted by the tsunami and carried 5km inland, where it now remains as a staggering example of nature’s destructive power. Another illustration of the events from 2004 is the sight of a fisherman’s boat perched on the roof of a house. This extraordinary scene gives a good impression of the human cost of the disaster. Thereafter, you will head to Pasar Aceh; a large and sprawling market where you can see the vitality of modern-day Aceh in all its glory. The market is located close to the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, which miraculously survived the tsunami and remains both a beautiful and spiritually important building to this day. Following a trip to the fascinating Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, we’ll finish the tour by journeying to the house of Cut Nyak Dhien - a famous warrior from Aceh’s war for independence; and then finally to Lhoknga Beach, where you can enjoy sunset on the picturesque white sands.Overnight at The Pade HotelDay 3: Pulau Weh After breakfast in your hotel, pick up and transfer to Banda Aceh’s Ulee Lheu; a ferry port on the mainland for a short cruise to Weh Island; a place renowned for its world-class snorkelling and diving. Upon arrival at Balohan, proceed to your hotel for accommodation. Rest of the day at leisureOvernight at Casa NemoDay 4: Pulau WehEnjoy breakfast at the Hotel, then the rest of the day is free at own leisure.Overnight at Casa NemoDay 5: Pulau Weh – Departure Banda AcehAfter enjoying breakfast at the hotel, drive back to the port at Balohan for a short cruise back to Ulee Lheu in Banda Aceh. Upon arrival, transfer to Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport for flights to your onward destination.