4 Days 3 Nights Discover Banda Aceh

Day 1: Arrival Banda AcehUpon arrival at the airport, you will be greeted by our friendly and experienced guide, who will then transfer you to your hotel in Banda Aceh for accommodation. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 2: Banda Aceh After breakfast at the hotel, embark on a full day of sightseeing around the city of Aceh, where you will see many points of interest relating to the tsunami of 2004. First up will be the Tsunami Museum, which features many engaging and poignant exhibits. Next, PLTD Apung is a 12,000-ton merchant vessel that was lifted by the tsunami and carried 5km inland, where it now remains as a staggering example of nature’s destructive power. Thereafter, you will head to Pasar Aceh; a large and sprawling market where you can see the vitality of modern-day Aceh in all its glory. The market is located close to the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, which miraculously survived the tsunami and remains both a spiritually important and beautiful building to this day. Following a trip to the fascinating Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, we’ll finish the tour by journeying to the house of Cut Nyak Dhien - a famous warrior from Aceh’s war for independence; and then finally to Lhoknga Beach, where you can enjoy sunset on the picturesque white sands. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 3: Banda Aceh Following breakfast at the hotel, begin a full day of sightseeing, starting with Ie Suum Hot Water; a natural hot spring where you can enjoy an indulgent soak in the steaming sulfurous waters located in the village of Ie Suum, in the Mesjid Raya sub-district of Aceh. Next, it’s on to Jackie Chan Village, also known as the Indonesia-China friendship village. This scenic village was built from scratch by actor Jackie Chan who, along with other actors from Hong Kong, helped fund the rebuilding of the community in the wake of the 2004 tsunami. Our next stop will be Indra Patra Fortress in Ladong Village, constructed during the first Hindu kingdom in Aceh before the arrival of Islam in Aceh, around 7th century AD. The nearby Inong Balee Fortress was once home to the very first woman admiral in the world. Her troops were made up of women widowed by the Portuguese, tasked with delivering vengeance to the invaders. Remnants of a string of forts can be seen perched on a steep cliff overlooking the bay of Malahayati harbor. The final stop on today’s tour, Lhok Mee Beach is famous for its white sands, blue seascapes and picturesque surroundings. After the sun has set, transfer to your hotel for accommodation. Overnight at The Pade Hotel or other similarDay 4: Banda Aceh Departure to AirportAfter breakfast at your Hotel, transfer to Sultan Iskandar Muda airport for flights to your onward destination.