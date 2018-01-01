Welcome to Manado

Manado is a prosperous, well serviced and friendly place, with a decent selection of comfortable hotels and an excellent dining scene. This is despite the fact that appearances do deceive, as it doesn’t immediately register as one of North Sulawesi’s highlights, with its overabundance of shopping malls and cavernous holes in the sidewalk. Adventures lie nearby around the city at Bunaken, Tomohon, the Lembeh Strait and Tangkoko-Batuangas Dua Saudara Nature Reserve; to get to these places most travellers will have to spend a night or more in Manado.