Betang Banua Tengah

Built in 1864, this betang is home to Tamambaloh Apalin Dayak. Debate over whether it's the oldest longhouse in the region (if not Kalimantan) abruptly ended in 2014, when neighbouring contender Betang Uluk Palin tragically burned to the ground.The floor looms 4.5m above the earth, supported by the original weathered ironwood columns. Take the Badau bus or a taxi 50km northwest of Putussibau, then it's 4km southwest on a gravel road.

A visit is best arranged in advance and overnight homestay (per person 35,000Rp) can also be arranged with a week's notice.