The Taman Dayak longhouses of Melapi 1 to 5 stretch along the Kapuas upriver of Putussibau. As per usual, the sequels don't quite live up to the original. Head 10km southeast of town on Jl Lintas Timur, turn left at the church and hail a canoe taxi across the river. Or charter a boat from Putussibau dock. A homestay may be negotiable.