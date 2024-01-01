The Taman Dayak longhouses of Melapi 1 to 5 stretch along the Kapuas upriver of Putussibau. As per usual, the sequels don't quite live up to the original. Head 10km southeast of town on Jl Lintas Timur, turn left at the church and hail a canoe taxi across the river. Or charter a boat from Putussibau dock. A homestay may be negotiable.
Melapi 1
West Kalimantan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.42 MILES
Built in 1864, this betang is home to Tamambaloh Apalin Dayak. Debate over whether it's the oldest longhouse in the region (if not Kalimantan) abruptly…
2.88 MILES
One of the most authentic and welcoming longhouses close to Putussibau, Ariung is home to 38 families in a jungle setting on the banks of the Sungai…
1.41 MILES
The first longhouse reached by road, about 7km southeast of Putussibau, Sauwes Tunggan is home to 30 families.
Nearby West Kalimantan attractions
1.41 MILES
The first longhouse reached by road, about 7km southeast of Putussibau, Sauwes Tunggan is home to 30 families.
2.88 MILES
One of the most authentic and welcoming longhouses close to Putussibau, Ariung is home to 38 families in a jungle setting on the banks of the Sungai…
20.42 MILES
Built in 1864, this betang is home to Tamambaloh Apalin Dayak. Debate over whether it's the oldest longhouse in the region (if not Kalimantan) abruptly…