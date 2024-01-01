Melapi 1

West Kalimantan

The Taman Dayak longhouses of Melapi 1 to 5 stretch along the Kapuas upriver of Putussibau. As per usual, the sequels don't quite live up to the original. Head 10km southeast of town on Jl Lintas Timur, turn left at the church and hail a canoe taxi across the river. Or charter a boat from Putussibau dock. A homestay may be negotiable.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Betang Banua Tengah

    Betang Banua Tengah

    20.42 MILES

    Built in 1864, this betang is home to Tamambaloh Apalin Dayak. Debate over whether it's the oldest longhouse in the region (if not Kalimantan) abruptly…

  • Ariung Mandalam

    Ariung Mandalam

    2.88 MILES

    One of the most authentic and welcoming longhouses close to Putussibau, Ariung is home to 38 families in a jungle setting on the banks of the Sungai…

  • Betang Sauwes Tunggan

    Betang Sauwes Tunggan

    1.41 MILES

    The first longhouse reached by road, about 7km southeast of Putussibau, Sauwes Tunggan is home to 30 families.

