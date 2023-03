One of the most authentic and welcoming longhouses close to Putussibau, Ariung is home to 38 families in a jungle setting on the banks of the Sungai Mandalam. It's abut 8km east of Putussibau: follow Jl Mupa north of town, cross the bridge, turn left at Nanga Sambus and look out for the sign. It's across the river via a swing bridge.