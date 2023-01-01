Betang Sadap

Not the oldest, nor the most picturesque, but perhaps the most welcoming longhouse community, this betang is 93km northwest of Putussibau. An ecotourism effort promotes joining in with activities such as fishing or splashing up the cascading rainforest creeks of the community forest. Why pay millions of rupiah for a boat trip to Betung Kerihun when you can have it all here? Homestay accommodation (50,000Rp) and meals (30,000Rp) can be arranged with a week's notice.