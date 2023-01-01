Batang Ai National Park's dipterocarp rainforests have the highest density of wild orangutans in central Borneo and are also home to gibbons, langurs and hornbills. Managed with the help of an Iban community cooperative, the park has various forest trails (ranging from an easy 1.8km walk to a strenuous 8.2km hike), but you must go with a guide. The only way to reach the park is by boat from Batang Ai jetty (two hours); there's no food or accommodation available.

The 240-sq-km park is part of a vast contiguous area of protected rainforest that includes the Batang Ai Reservoir (24 sq km) and Sarawak’s Lanjak Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary (1688 sq km) as well as protected areas across the border in Kalimantan (Indonesia).