Half Day Lombok Bike Tour - Pengsong Temple Route

This tour puts you in close touch with peaceful and simple life of farmers in an amazing place hardly visited by tourists. Your cycling tour starts from Mapak Village on quiet village backroads of paved and unpaved roads at about 17 kilometers from Senggigi to south of Ampenan. The tour then takes you to the agricultural areas of the West Lombok district. This area is recognized as the "green area.". Along the route you will get warm greeting from kids and villagers as you cycle you will find and see the local daily activities such working in rice field, brick maker, bamboos weaving, visiting the traditional hand weaving and crossing the river by traditional wooden Gondola through Mount Pengsong temple of your highlight trip. Park your bike and climb the steps to visit the temple and observe the spectacular views of Lombok straits, includes the Ampenan and Mataram city view.Tour ItineraryWe will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8 am, (Senggigi and Mataram area hotels only, other areas will incur surcharge), then drive you to Mapak village. After getting fitted, we slowly ride and move through Padang Reak village through the huge rice paddy fields on the route. From there we then move onto Jeranjang Village, you will have a chance to try local cakes (if the traditional warung are open), then pass by the steam electricity generator. Head to Kebon Ayu Village to see how the locals make brick from clay in the traditional way, then ride to the weaving village of Ketejer to see the locals making Sarung. Our last stop will be riding to the Ketejer river and crossing the river by traditional wooden gondola through Mount Pengsong Temple. Our driver will be waiting there for you and drive you back to your hotel.