Welcome to Senggigi
Senggigi is now usurped by the Gilis and Kuta; tourist numbers are relatively modest here and you'll find some excellent-value hotels and restaurants. Still, the tacky main strip could be more appealing, the noticeable influx of bar girls is sleazy, the garish billboards are ugly and the resident beach hawkers can be over-persistent. If you want a quieter beach experience, head north.
The Senggigi area spans 10km of coastal road; the upscale neighbourhood of Mangsit is 3km north of central Senggigi, while just beyond lie the picturesque beaches of Malimbu and Nipah.
Top experiences in Senggigi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Senggigi activities
Private Airport Transfer - Lombok International Airport to Hotel
Skip the stress of navigating through a busy airport and enjoy a private arrival transfer. After landing at Lombok International Airport (LOP) and clearing customs, you will collect your luggage before being greeted by your courteous driver who will be holding a sign board with your name on it in the arrivals area. Your driver will direct you to your comfortable and climate-controlled private vehicle before taking you directly to your accommodation or destination in one of the following areas: Kuta Lombok, Mataram, Cakranegara, Sweta, Ampenan, Senggigi, Bangsal, Nipah, Teluk Nare, Bayan, Senaru, and Sembalun.Vehicles can accommodate up to 6 people.
Half Day Lombok Bike Tour - Pengsong Temple Route
This tour puts you in close touch with peaceful and simple life of farmers in an amazing place hardly visited by tourists. Your cycling tour starts from Mapak Village on quiet village backroads of paved and unpaved roads at about 17 kilometers from Senggigi to south of Ampenan. The tour then takes you to the agricultural areas of the West Lombok district. This area is recognized as the "green area.". Along the route you will get warm greeting from kids and villagers as you cycle you will find and see the local daily activities such working in rice field, brick maker, bamboos weaving, visiting the traditional hand weaving and crossing the river by traditional wooden Gondola through Mount Pengsong temple of your highlight trip. Park your bike and climb the steps to visit the temple and observe the spectacular views of Lombok straits, includes the Ampenan and Mataram city view.Tour ItineraryWe will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8 am, (Senggigi and Mataram area hotels only, other areas will incur surcharge), then drive you to Mapak village. After getting fitted, we slowly ride and move through Padang Reak village through the huge rice paddy fields on the route. From there we then move onto Jeranjang Village, you will have a chance to try local cakes (if the traditional warung are open), then pass by the steam electricity generator. Head to Kebon Ayu Village to see how the locals make brick from clay in the traditional way, then ride to the weaving village of Ketejer to see the locals making Sarung. Our last stop will be riding to the Ketejer river and crossing the river by traditional wooden gondola through Mount Pengsong Temple. Our driver will be waiting there for you and drive you back to your hotel.
Mountain Biking and Waterfall Tour from Lombok
Start the activity from your hotel around the Senggigi area at 7:30am and drive to North Lombok through the rainforests and coffee plantations. Ride through the plantation trails that belong to local villagers, bike through the shaded area inside the plantation and you might see vanilla plants, coffee trees, cocoa as well as other plantations on route. Ride a downhill trail for 10km before heading to our next stop, the waterfall. Take a chance to relax and swim while taking in the stunning landscape of rice field terraces before heading back to your hotel.
Private Transfer: Lombok Airport to Hotel
Upon your arrival at Lombok International Airport, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara and after clearing customs, collect your luggage and walk out towards the exit gate. Your driver will be waiting for you here holding a sign board with your name on it. After being guided to your vehicle, your personal driver will take you to your accommodation.You will have an English speaking driver and will taken to your accommodation in an air conditioned vehicle. Your transfer can take you to your accommodation at any of the following destinations: Mataram, Senggigi, Bangsal, Senaru, Sembalun, Tete Batu, Kuta, Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno.
Private Tour: Full-Day Lombok Island Hopping Tour
Drive south from your Hotel in Senggigi, along the coastline passing through the villages of Ampenan, Mataram, Cakranegara and Lembar Bay to Tawan Beach where a small local boat will be waiting for you. Spend the day exploring the beautiful South West islands of Lombok, the new untouched Gili Islands. Start the adventure by crossing the crystal clear blue ocean to Gili Kedis, this small island is perfect for snorkeling, home to an array of colorful fish and coral. Continue to Gili Sudak where you will be served a tasty BBQ seafood lunch on the beach. The final island you will visit is Gili Nanggu another perfect snorkeling location. Please note: Snorkel equipment is not included but can be hired locally.
FD LOMBOK ROUND AND ABOUT (SENGGIGI AREA)
Pick up at 08.00 hrs at your Senggigi hotel and depart with our Asia World Representative to Pemenang, Tanjung, Gondang Villages, and Segenter Sasak Village where the people live from agriculture and agro-garden products. Proceed to Batu Koq Village, for our walk to Sendanggila Waterfall and Kelep Waterfall. We break here, and you may bathe in the cool, natural pool. Lunch will be at a local restaurant in Batu Koq. Then Sembalun Village agro industry and vantage point to view the panorama and Rinjani Volcano.Next is Sembalun Bumbung and Pesugulan Pusuk Pass. A short break and then we drive through Rinjani National Park. Observe the black-long-tail monkeys, deer and pigs, on to Sapit Village, to view Lombok’s southern hemisphere and across to Sumbawa Island in the East. We pass Lemor, a recreational area with a natural spring pool, and graveyard of Rajah Selaparang, the first king of Lombok. Return to your hotel in the Senggigi area at 17.00 hrs.