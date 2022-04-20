Getty Images/Flickr RF

Nusa Dua

Nusa Dua translates literally as 'Two Islands' – although they are actually small raised headlands, each with a small temple. But Nusa Dua is much better known as Bali's gated compound of resort hotels. It's a vast and manicured place where you leave the chaos of the rest of the island behind as you pass the guards.

Built in the 1970s, Nusa Dua was designed to compete with international beach resorts the world over. Balinese 'culture', in the form of condensed cultural displays, is literally trucked in nightly in an effort to make it seem like less of a generic beach resort.

With more than 20 large resorts and thousands of hotel rooms, Nusa Dua can live up to some of its promise when full, but during slack times it's desolate.

Explore Nusa Dua

  • P

    Pasifika Museum

    When groups from nearby resorts aren’t around, you’ll probably have this large museum to yourself. A collection of art from Pacific Ocean cultures spans…

  • P

    Pura Gegar

    Just south of Gegar Beach is a bluff with a good cafe and a path that leads up to Pura Gegar, a compact temple shaded by gnarled old trees. Views are…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Nusa Dua.

