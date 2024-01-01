Benteng Amsterdam

Pulau Ambon

LoginSave

In Hila, the 1649 Benteng Amsterdam is an impressive, old, walled fort. Though the walls are obviously rebuilt with concrete, the inner tower, with its brick floors and thick walls, is fluttering with resident swallows. Gates were open when we visited but you may have to seek out the keyholder in town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sacred Eels of Waai

    Sacred Eels of Waai

    16.36 MILES

    Waai is famous for its 'lucky' belut (moray eels). For 10,000Rp, a 'guide' tempts the eels from dark recesses in a concrete-sided pond by feeding them raw…

  • Mesjid Wapaue

    Mesjid Wapaue

    0.2 MILES

    Kaitetu’s pretty little wood and thatch-roofed Mesjid Wapaue was originally built in 1414 on nearby Gunung Wawane. The mosque was supposedly transferred…

  • Museum Siwalima

    Museum Siwalima

    10.18 MILES

    This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of…

  • Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    9.85 MILES

    Known to locals as the Australian Cemetery, this neatly manicured cemetery was designed by a British landscape architect in honour of Allied servicemen…

  • Benteng Victoria

    Benteng Victoria

    10.17 MILES

    Undramatic Benteng Victoria (out of bounds due to army use) is a Dutch-era fortress. The site of Indonesian national hero Pattimura's hanging, it’s…

  • Masjid Raya al-Fatah

    Masjid Raya al-Fatah

    10.18 MILES

    The town’s biggest mosque, Masjid Raya al-Fatah is a modern concrete affair, its gold-and-brown onion dome visible across much of central Ambon. Non…

  • Francis Xavier Cathedral

    Francis Xavier Cathedral

    10.59 MILES

    Named for the Basque missionary who visited Maluku in the 16th century, Francis Xavier Cathedral has a facade crusted with statues of saints and…

  • Namalatu Beach

    Namalatu Beach

    13.82 MILES

    Close to Leitimur's far southern tip, this shady south coast beach isn't great for swimming, but it's a popular hangout for the locals at the weekend.

View more attractions

Nearby Pulau Ambon attractions

1. Gereja Tua Hila

0.11 MILES

This photogenic wooden, thatched-roofed Catholic church was built by the Portuguese. It's closed to the public.

2. Mesjid Wapaue

0.2 MILES

Kaitetu’s pretty little wood and thatch-roofed Mesjid Wapaue was originally built in 1414 on nearby Gunung Wawane. The mosque was supposedly transferred…

3. Commonwealth War Cemetery

9.85 MILES

Known to locals as the Australian Cemetery, this neatly manicured cemetery was designed by a British landscape architect in honour of Allied servicemen…

4. Peace Gong

10.17 MILES

This central landmark next to Pattimura Park was unveiled in 2009 and bears the flags of all nations.

5. Benteng Victoria

10.17 MILES

Undramatic Benteng Victoria (out of bounds due to army use) is a Dutch-era fortress. The site of Indonesian national hero Pattimura's hanging, it’s…

6. Museum Siwalima

10.18 MILES

This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of…

7. Masjid Raya al-Fatah

10.18 MILES

The town’s biggest mosque, Masjid Raya al-Fatah is a modern concrete affair, its gold-and-brown onion dome visible across much of central Ambon. Non…