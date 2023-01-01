Museum Siwalima

This modest museum is ten minutes south of Kota Ambon, set in sloping landscaped gardens adorned with Japanese and Dutch cannons and a scowling statue of Pattimura, parang (machete) aloft. The collection is dedicated to Malukan material culture, including fish traps, stone tools, model longboats, an elongated tifa drum crafted from bamboo and ancient bone, and brass jewellery. It makes a worthy diversion from Ambon's hustle. You might have to hunt down the caretaker to open the museum.

Traditional Indonesian wedding costumes from across the archipelago's many regions are exhibited in the topmost gallery. Bemos bound for Latuhalat pass the entrance (5000Rp). An ojek to the door is 15,000Rp.