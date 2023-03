Waai is famous for its 'lucky' belut (moray eels). For 10,000Rp, a 'guide' tempts the eels from dark recesses in a concrete-sided pond by feeding them raw eggs. The eels are so tame you can pet them, a rather slimy sensation. The pond, known as Air Waiselaka, is two blocks inland from Jl Propinsi near the beginning of Waai Village.