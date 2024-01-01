A seasonally spectacular 100m-tall waterfall set amid rice fields 4km south of the town of Malino. It's easiest to get there via ojek (from 10,000Rp).
Air Terjun Takapala
South Sulawesi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.21 MILES
The Gua Leang Leang caves are noted for their ancient paintings and handprints. Recent studies of nearby caves have placed the art at over 35,000 years…
21.32 MILES
These waterfalls, 42km from Makassar, are set amid lushly vegetated limestone cliffs. Looking up, it’s straight out of Jurassic Park, but then you scan…
28.48 MILES
This tomb memorialises Indonesian national hero Sultan Hasanuddin, who ruled Gowa during the 17th century, fiercely defending the kingdom against the…
28.24 MILES
A seemingly forgotten and rather dilapidated collection of local artefacts is housed in an impressive example of traditional Sulawesi architecture: the…
Nearby South Sulawesi attractions
