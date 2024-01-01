Air Terjun Takapala

South Sulawesi

A seasonally spectacular 100m-tall waterfall set amid rice fields 4km south of the town of Malino. It's easiest to get there via ojek (from 10,000Rp).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gua Leang Leang

    Gua Leang Leang

    24.21 MILES

    The Gua Leang Leang caves are noted for their ancient paintings and handprints. Recent studies of nearby caves have placed the art at over 35,000 years…

  • Air Terjun Bantimurung

    Air Terjun Bantimurung

    21.32 MILES

    These waterfalls, 42km from Makassar, are set amid lushly vegetated limestone cliffs. Looking up, it’s straight out of Jurassic Park, but then you scan…

  • Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    Makam Sultan Hasanuddin

    28.48 MILES

    This tomb memorialises Indonesian national hero Sultan Hasanuddin, who ruled Gowa during the 17th century, fiercely defending the kingdom against the…

  • Museum Balla Lompoa

    Museum Balla Lompoa

    28.24 MILES

    A seemingly forgotten and rather dilapidated collection of local artefacts is housed in an impressive example of traditional Sulawesi architecture: the…

