Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Kerobokan

Continuing seamlessly north from Seminyak, Kerobokan combines some of Bali's best restaurants and shopping, lavish lifestyles and still more beach. Glossy new resorts mix with villa developments. One notable landmark is the notorious Kerobokan Prison.

Explore Kerobokan

  • K

    Kerobokan Beach

    Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…

  • B

    Batu Belig Beach

    The sand narrows here but there are still some good places for a drink, both grand and simple. Easily reached via Jl Batu Belig, this is a likely place to…

  • K

    Kerobokan Jail

    The notorious Kerobokan jail is home to prisoners both infamous and unknown.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kerobokan.

  • See

    Kerobokan Beach

    Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…

  • See

    Batu Belig Beach

    The sand narrows here but there are still some good places for a drink, both grand and simple. Easily reached via Jl Batu Belig, this is a likely place to…

  • See

    Kerobokan Jail

    The notorious Kerobokan jail is home to prisoners both infamous and unknown.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Kerobokan

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.