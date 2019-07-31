Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…
Kerobokan
Continuing seamlessly north from Seminyak, Kerobokan combines some of Bali's best restaurants and shopping, lavish lifestyles and still more beach. Glossy new resorts mix with villa developments. One notable landmark is the notorious Kerobokan Prison.
Explore Kerobokan
Kerobokan Beach
Batu Belig Beach
Kerobokan Jail
See
Kerobokan Beach
See
Batu Belig Beach
See
Kerobokan Jail
