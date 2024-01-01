The semi-grotty Air Panas hot springs near the village of Semurup (11km north of Sungai Penuh) are hugely popular with locals.
Air Panas
West Sumatra
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.95 MILES
19.55 MILES
13.3 MILES
20.64 MILES
21.55 MILES
23.62 MILES
5.97 MILES
13.28 MILES
Nearby West Sumatra attractions
0.23 MILES
These hot springs overlook rice paddies and surrounding jungle, a more natural setting than the nearby Air Panas hot springs. The location is near the…
5.97 MILES
Head west up Jl Sudirman (past the post office) and turn left, where you’ll find this old wooden mosque with a pagoda-style roof. Built in 1874 without a…
7.75 MILES
For fantastic, sweeping panoramas of Kerinci Valley head up to this hilltop lookout, especially popular with locals for sunrise and sunset. To get here…
13.28 MILES
Considered to be the largest cave system in the Kerinci Valley, and not yet fully explored, Goa Kasah makes for a good day trek (around 2½ hours one way)…
13.3 MILES
Danau Kerinci, 20km south of Sungai Penuh, is a sizeable lake nestled between Gunung Raya (2535m) and rice paddies. Stone carvings around the lake suggest…
19.55 MILES
At 1996m, the beautiful caldera of Danau Gunung Tujuh is the highest in Southeast Asia and makes for a pleasant day ascent or part of a multiday trek. It…
20.64 MILES
Impressive waterfalls dot the whole Kerinci Valley. The easiest to find are the Air Terjun Telun Berasap in the ‘Letter W’ village 4km north of Pelompek…
20.95 MILES
Dominating the northern end of Kerinci Seblat National Park is Gunung Kerinci (3805m), Southeast Asia’s tallest volcano and one of Sumatra’s most active…