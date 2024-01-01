Air Panas

West Sumatra

The semi-grotty Air Panas hot springs near the village of Semurup (11km north of Sungai Penuh) are hugely popular with locals.

  • Gunung Kerinci

    Gunung Kerinci

    20.95 MILES

    Dominating the northern end of Kerinci Seblat National Park is Gunung Kerinci (3805m), Southeast Asia’s tallest volcano and one of Sumatra’s most active…

  • Danau Gunung Tujuh

    Danau Gunung Tujuh

    19.55 MILES

    At 1996m, the beautiful caldera of Danau Gunung Tujuh is the highest in Southeast Asia and makes for a pleasant day ascent or part of a multiday trek. It…

  • Danau Kerinci

    Danau Kerinci

    13.3 MILES

    Danau Kerinci, 20km south of Sungai Penuh, is a sizeable lake nestled between Gunung Raya (2535m) and rice paddies. Stone carvings around the lake suggest…

  • Air Terjun Telun Berasap

    Air Terjun Telun Berasap

    20.64 MILES

    Impressive waterfalls dot the whole Kerinci Valley. The easiest to find are the Air Terjun Telun Berasap in the ‘Letter W’ village 4km north of Pelompek…

  • Gunung Kunyit

    Gunung Kunyit

    21.55 MILES

    Visited by a fraction of hikers who take on its more famous neighbour Gunung Kerinci, this active volcano, at the southern end of the Kerinci Valley,…

  • Danau Kaco

    Danau Kaco

    23.62 MILES

    A two- to three-hour ramble through the jungle along a largely flat (and muddy) path, Danau Kaco will stop you dead in your tracks because you just won’t…

  • Mesjid Agung Pondok Tinggi

    Mesjid Agung Pondok Tinggi

    5.97 MILES

    Head west up Jl Sudirman (past the post office) and turn left, where you’ll find this old wooden mosque with a pagoda-style roof. Built in 1874 without a…

  • Goa Kasah

    Goa Kasah

    13.28 MILES

    Considered to be the largest cave system in the Kerinci Valley, and not yet fully explored, Goa Kasah makes for a good day trek (around 2½ hours one way)…

