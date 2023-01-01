At 1996m, the beautiful caldera of Danau Gunung Tujuh is the highest in Southeast Asia and makes for a pleasant day ascent or part of a multiday trek. It takes 3½ hours to climb to the lake from the park entrance, which is 2km from Pelompek village. Camp near the lake if staying overnight. An ojek to the trailhead costs around 15,000Rp. Homestays in Kersik Tua and Palompek can organise two- or three-day treks (from 300,000Rp per day), including a canoe crossing.

Wildlife in this area includes tapirs and Siamang gibbons, and one of the signature sounds of the Kerinci forests is the hooting and howling call of the gibbon.

Pelompek is 8km north of Kersik Tua (10,000Rp by bus) and 60km from Sungai Penuh (15,000Rp by bus). You’ll need a park permit; if the park office is closed, ask next door at the tiny Losmen Pak Edes, which also has two very basic rooms and can arrange guides.