Impressive waterfalls dot the whole Kerinci Valley. The easiest to find are the Air Terjun Telun Berasap in the ‘Letter W’ village 4km north of Pelompek. Look for the ‘Air Terjun Telun Berasap’ sign then walk 300m to a deep, fern-lined ravine where a thunderous torrent of water crashes onto rocks below.

Other impressive falls include the 75m-tall Pancuran Rayo, reachable via a half-hour drive south and then a three-hour hike from Sungai Penuh.