Danau Kerinci, 20km south of Sungai Penuh, is a sizeable lake nestled between Gunung Raya (2535m) and rice paddies. Stone carvings around the lake suggest that the area supported a large population in megalithic times. Batu Gong (Gong Stone), in the village of Muak, 25km from Sungai Penuh, is thought to have been carved 2000 years ago. To reach the lake, catch a public bus from Sungai Penuh to Sanggaran Agung (15,000Rp). The last return bus leaves around 5pm.

There is an annual festival, with traditional Kerinci dance and music, held every July on the shores of the lake.