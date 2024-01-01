Sarongge Valley

West Java

A green-tea plantation and processing factory 20km north of Cianjur. The site also includes a silkworm farm and flower farms.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Indonesia, Java, Bogor, Kebun Raya (Great Garden), vegetation

    Kebun Raya

    20.68 MILES

    At the heart of Bogor are the fabulous botanical gardens, known as the Kebun Raya; the city’s green lung covers 87 hectares. Everyone loves the Orchid…

  • Gunung Halimun National Park

    Gunung Halimun National Park

    21.61 MILES

    This mixed-use national park is home to small swatches of primary rainforest, but also includes plantations such as the Nirmala Tea Estate. The park's…

  • Kebun Raya Cibodas

    Kebun Raya Cibodas

    3.59 MILES

    The stunning gardens of Kebun Raya Cibodas are an extension of the Bogor botanical gardens. Spread over the steep lower slopes of Gunung Gede and Gunung…

  • Gong Workshop

    Gong Workshop

    20.83 MILES

    In business for around 200 years, this family-run operation is one of the few remaining gongsmiths in Java, where you can see gamelan instruments smelted…

  • Pasar Baru

    Pasar Baru

    20.51 MILES

    Jl Suryakencana, steps from the garden gates, is a whirlwind of activity as shoppers spill en masse from within the byzantine concrete halls of Pasar Baru…

  • Istana Bogor

    Istana Bogor

    20.8 MILES

    In the northwestern corner of the botanical gardens, the summer palace of the president was formerly the opulent official residence of the Dutch governors…

  • Batutulis

    Batutulis

    19.15 MILES

    The Batutulis is an inscribed stone dedicated to Sri Baduga Maharaja (1482–1521), a Pajajaran king credited with great mystical power. The stone is housed…

View more attractions

Nearby West Java attractions

