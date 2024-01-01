A green-tea plantation and processing factory 20km north of Cianjur. The site also includes a silkworm farm and flower farms.
Sarongge Valley
West Java
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.68 MILES
At the heart of Bogor are the fabulous botanical gardens, known as the Kebun Raya; the city’s green lung covers 87 hectares. Everyone loves the Orchid…
21.61 MILES
This mixed-use national park is home to small swatches of primary rainforest, but also includes plantations such as the Nirmala Tea Estate. The park's…
3.59 MILES
The stunning gardens of Kebun Raya Cibodas are an extension of the Bogor botanical gardens. Spread over the steep lower slopes of Gunung Gede and Gunung…
20.83 MILES
In business for around 200 years, this family-run operation is one of the few remaining gongsmiths in Java, where you can see gamelan instruments smelted…
20.51 MILES
Jl Suryakencana, steps from the garden gates, is a whirlwind of activity as shoppers spill en masse from within the byzantine concrete halls of Pasar Baru…
20.8 MILES
In the northwestern corner of the botanical gardens, the summer palace of the president was formerly the opulent official residence of the Dutch governors…
19.15 MILES
The Batutulis is an inscribed stone dedicated to Sri Baduga Maharaja (1482–1521), a Pajajaran king credited with great mystical power. The stone is housed…
20.53 MILES
Main entrance to the Kebun Raya botanical gardens.
