East Java

East Java (Jawa Timur) is a wild, rolling region of dizzying peaks, smoking volcanoes and unspoilt panoramas. Dotted across this landscape you'll discover ancient temples being swallowed by a riot of vegetation, national parks where growls, barks, and squawks echo from the undergrowth, and stunning beaches with world-class surfing.

For most visitors, though, East Java is all about raw volcanic power and the landscapes created by these unpredictable mountains of fire. Nowhere is more synonymous with this than the sublime Bromo-Tengger Massif region, with its puffing volcanic giants and inspiring sunrises. Further east, the Ijen Plateau, with its crater lake and brave sulphur miners, is equally captivating.

Nature hasn't got it all its own way in East Java, though. The regional capital, Surabaya, is a booming, fast-paced city, which constantly excites, while smaller Malang, which is ringed by ancient Hindu temples, seems somehow more laid-back and genteel.

  • K

    Kawah Ijen

    The Ijen plateau's most extraordinary sight is the magnificent turquoise sulphur lake of Kawah Ijen. A night hike to the crater in which the lake boils…

  • T

    Trowulan Museum

    One kilometre from the main Surabaya–Solo road, the impressive Trowulan Museum houses superb examples of Majapahit sculpture and pottery from East Java…

  • H

    House of Sampoerna

    Undoubtedly the city’s best-presented attraction, the House of Sampoerna is home to one of Indonesia’s most famous kretek cigarette manufacturers (now…

  • P

    Permisan Bay

    The best beach by far in the park is at Permisan Bay, an almost sausage-shaped bay with calm waters and a small island in the middle. It's a half-day hike…

  • C

    Candi Singosari

    Situated right in the village of Singosari, 12km north of Malang, this temple stands 500m off the main Malang–Surabaya road. One of the last monuments…

  • P

    Panataran Hindu Temples

    The Hindu temples at Panataran (locally called 'Penataran') are the largest intact Majapahit temples, and the finest examples of ancient East Javanese…

  • C

    Candi Sumberawan

    This small, squat Buddhist stupa lies in the terraced, cultivated foothills of Gunung Arjuna, about 5km northwest of Singosari. It was built to…

  • P

    Pulau Tabuhan

    A droplet of creamy white sand, topped with a tuft of scrub, this tiny island set offshore from Java, nearly halfway to Bali, is surrounded by a ring of…

  • C

    Candi Jago

    Along a small road near the market in Tumpang, 22km from Malang, Candi Jago was built between 1268 and 1280 and is thought to be a memorial to the fourth…

