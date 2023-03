At the Museum Sukarno, located in the house where ex-President Sukarno lived as a boy, you will see his life recreated through photos, revolutionary posters and memorabilia (including a Bung Karno clock), and you can see the great man’s bedroom and check out his old Mercedes in the garage. For most non-Indonesian visitors it's only of middling interest. The museum is about 1.5km from the centre of town.