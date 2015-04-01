Full-Day Island-Hopping Tour from Bali

Your day of adventure to Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida will begin with hotel pickup in the morning around 07.30-08.00 for the drive to the Sanur beachfront, where you'll board a boat for the 30-minute ride to Lembongan. Admire views of the ocean and neighboring Nusa Ceningan during the trip. Upon arriving at Lembongan island, you will be served welcome drink, the professional staff will prepare for your snorkeling equipment such as towel, fin, snorkel and mask, and mineral water. You will be accompanied by a snorkeling guide after all the preparation is settled. Then, heading to the snorkeling spots (3 spots for snorkeling). The snorkeling will depend on the weather condition. If good weather we will go to Manta bay, Crystal bay and Toyapakeh, if big swell we will go to Gamat bay or Ceningan point , Toyapakeh wall, and Mangrove point. After finished snorkeling, you will head back to Lembongan island to have your buffet lunch Indonesian food which already include 1 soft drink. After changing your clothes and clean up, it is time to go for the island tour. The first place you will visit is Yellow Bridge, the iconic photo spot Yellow Bridge, which connects Lembongan and Ceningan island then continue to Dream Beach and Devil Tears, lastly you will have a visit to panorama point Around 15:30 your tour will finished, the boat will escort you back to Sanur beach where your driver will be waiting to drop you back to your hotel. Note: The itinerary is subject to change at anytime depending on the weather conditions.