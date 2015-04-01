Private Tour: Natural Bali and Temples Tour

At 8am you will be met at your accommodation by your private driver before heading off to your first stop, Taman Ayun Temple. You will arrive at Taman Ayun Temple around 9am. It is a big temple located in Mengwi District and Badung regency. It is from the inheritance from the empire of Mengwi with a beautiful temple building and large fishpond surrounding it. This temple has layered towers which boost into the sky with beautiful decoration being designed by Balinese architecture. At 11am you will arrive at Ulun Danu Temple or Pura Ulun Danu Bratan which is a major Balinese Hindu water temple in Bali and Indonesia. This temple was built in 1663 and it is used for offerings ceremony to the Balinese water, lake and river goddess named Dewi Danu. It is set at the Beratan lakeside with beautiful lake views and hills surrounding it. You can have lunch at the restaurants here (at your own cost). Arrive at Gitgit Waterfall at 1pm, located near Lovina and the capital city of Singaraja. To get to the waterfall take a relatively easy trek, with a wooden boardwalk over a small gorge and cool streams. Walk for a few minutes then you will reach the base. You will enjoy the spectacle of the 40 meter cascade that constantly pours into a rocky pool with a Hindu shrine that ‘guards’ the place. Known as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Jatiluwih Rice Terraces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali, you will arrive here at 3pm. Here you will see spectacular rice terraces unfolding from the foot of the mountain to the coastal side of Bali. Its name derives from Jati and Luwih. Jati means really and Luwih means awesome. Here is the largest and most picturesque expanse of paddies in Bali and perhaps the whole of Indonesia. The incredibly green terraces spread over a great distance. At 5pm visit a coffee, cocoa and tea plantation on your way home. The coffee is made from the beans of coffee berries which have been eaten by Luwak the Asian Palm Civet and other related civets, then passed through its digestive tract. In their digestive tracts, fermentation occurs. The coffee beans finish the journey by passing through the civet’s intestines before they defecate. After that the farmers will collect the still-intact beans from the forest floor followed by the cleaning, roasting and grounding process just like any other coffee. You will be shown the process of making this coffee and will also be able to taste all coffee and tea drinks, except for Coffee Luwak (which you can purchase). Arrive back at your accommodation around 6:30pm.