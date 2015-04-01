Welcome to Lovina
Lovina is sun-drenched, with patches of shade from palm trees. A highlight every afternoon at fishing villages such as Anturan is watching prahu (traditional outrigger canoes) being prepared for the night's fishing; as sunset reddens the sky, the lights of the fishing boats appear as bright dots across the horizon.
The Lovina tourist area stretches over 8km, and consists of a string of coastal villages – Kaliasem, Kalibukbuk, Anturan and Tukad Mungga – collectively known as Lovina. The main focus is Kalibukbuk, 10.5km west of Singaraja and the heart of Lovina. Daytime traffic on the main road is loud and fairly constant.
Top experiences in Lovina
Lovina activities
Singaraja and Bedugul North Coast Bali Mountain Tour
In the mountains, vegetation changes and you'll see cabbages, maize and potatoes. Higher still, the countryside is alpine with mosses, creepers and ferns. Visit Candi Kuning fruit and flower market with its exotic wild orchids, roses and even strawberries! In Bedugul, an attractive mountain resort located 850 meters above sea level, serene Lake Beratan fills the ancient crater of Mount Batukaru and the local people honor the goddess of the lake at a temple built on small strip of land. Afterward, go up to Munduk Village and marvel at the beautiful twin lakes. Travel along the coast of Lovina and pass its famous black sand beach, stopping for lunch (at your own expense). Continue with a visit to the old town of Singaraja, Bali's former capital city.Your next stop is a lush rainforest, where you'll take a pleasant stroll to Gigit Waterfall. End your tour with a return trip back through the magnificent scenery of Bali, eventually reaching your hotel.
Private Tour: Natural Bali and Temples Tour
At 8am you will be met at your accommodation by your private driver before heading off to your first stop, Taman Ayun Temple. You will arrive at Taman Ayun Temple around 9am. It is a big temple located in Mengwi District and Badung regency. It is from the inheritance from the empire of Mengwi with a beautiful temple building and large fishpond surrounding it. This temple has layered towers which boost into the sky with beautiful decoration being designed by Balinese architecture. At 11am you will arrive at Ulun Danu Temple or Pura Ulun Danu Bratan which is a major Balinese Hindu water temple in Bali and Indonesia. This temple was built in 1663 and it is used for offerings ceremony to the Balinese water, lake and river goddess named Dewi Danu. It is set at the Beratan lakeside with beautiful lake views and hills surrounding it. You can have lunch at the restaurants here (at your own cost). Arrive at Gitgit Waterfall at 1pm, located near Lovina and the capital city of Singaraja. To get to the waterfall take a relatively easy trek, with a wooden boardwalk over a small gorge and cool streams. Walk for a few minutes then you will reach the base. You will enjoy the spectacle of the 40 meter cascade that constantly pours into a rocky pool with a Hindu shrine that ‘guards’ the place. Known as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Jatiluwih Rice Terraces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali, you will arrive here at 3pm. Here you will see spectacular rice terraces unfolding from the foot of the mountain to the coastal side of Bali. Its name derives from Jati and Luwih. Jati means really and Luwih means awesome. Here is the largest and most picturesque expanse of paddies in Bali and perhaps the whole of Indonesia. The incredibly green terraces spread over a great distance. At 5pm visit a coffee, cocoa and tea plantation on your way home. The coffee is made from the beans of coffee berries which have been eaten by Luwak the Asian Palm Civet and other related civets, then passed through its digestive tract. In their digestive tracts, fermentation occurs. The coffee beans finish the journey by passing through the civet’s intestines before they defecate. After that the farmers will collect the still-intact beans from the forest floor followed by the cleaning, roasting and grounding process just like any other coffee. You will be shown the process of making this coffee and will also be able to taste all coffee and tea drinks, except for Coffee Luwak (which you can purchase). Arrive back at your accommodation around 6:30pm.
Private Bali Arrival Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your Bali vacation. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport.This private arrival transfer is available for those staying at hotels in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Ubud, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, Padang Bai, Candidasa, Amed, Tulamben, Lovina, Canggu, or Tanah Lot.
Dolphin Watching in Lovina and Gitgit Waterfall Tour
Lovina beach is one spectacular beach with a dolphin habitat and perfect place for watching dolphins in northern Bali Islands. Your driver will pickup you early morning about 3:00am at your hotel lobby and directly to Lovina Beach to catch the traditional outrigger boat to see Dolphins. You will using traditional outrigger boat to go inside the sea of Lovina beach, and you will wait in the boat till the dolphin go to surface, after the dolphin go to the surface, you can take picture as many as you like. After watching dolphin at natural habitat with sunrise view and then the tour continue go to Gitgit Waterfall. It's an amazing waterfall from height hill which is encircled by fertile rain forest plantation. This Waterfall is situated in the jungle of forest, fresh atmosphere with beautiful panorama of rice terrace are presenting on the way to this waterfall. This waterfall produce the clear water with some time the local children play around and having bath.The next destination, your driver will direct escort you to visit the amazing Ulun Danu Beratan Temple in the Lake Beratan, the temple situated in Bedugul area. This Temple lies by the western banks of Lake Bratan in the Bedugul Highlands at a level of 1239m and is one of the most picturesque and most photographed temples in Bali. Ulun Danu is inside the caldera of the now extinct volcano Gunung Catur. It is one of the main sources of irrigation in the Balinese highlands, and so the temple is dedicated to Dewi Danu, the lake goddess people. Your tour will finish when the driver takes you back to your hotel.
Day Trip to Northern Bali
Our guide will pick you up at your hotel in South Bali at approximately 8:00am for the long scenic drive to Belimbing. Along the way stop at Pejaten ceramic center to see the artisans at work. On arrival in Belimbing you are greeted by the cool air and breath-taking views of rice terraces as well as coffee and cocoa plantations.Tour continues with drive to Lovina beach to have lunch at local restaurant. And then the journey continue to the sacred hot springs of Banjar, which is set in the midst of the jungle in a beautifully landscaped tropical garden with its 37°C sulphuric water. This is followed by a visit to the Brahma Ashram Vihara Buddhist monastery.Next is the drive up to the magnificent mountainous area of Munduk. The waterfall here is accessible through a few small villages and a short walk. The journey back to the hotel descends to the south, passing through the beautiful twin lakes of Buyan and Tamblingan with magnificent views of the surrounding areas.
Private Full Day West Bali Tour - Tanah Lot with Git Git Waterfall
Plan of the day:The Pickup and drop will be at the hotel of your choice (except for hotels in Candidasa and Lovina) 9:30: Pickup at hotel Taman Ayun: The beautiful Royal Family Temple of Bali Bedugul (Ulun Danu Beratan Lake Temple): Also known as Lake temple as it looks like it is floating on the lake. Beraban – Tanah Lot, Ocean view with sunset: Most romantic sunset you have ever experienced. Jatiluwih Rice Terraces: A beautiful rice terrace located on foot of Mountain blessed with panoramic view rice terrace until ocean Batukaru Temple Additional Sightseeing - Git GitWaterfall:The twin waterfall with lagoon. You reach here after following a small trail in the lush green mountains. Most romantic place in Bali. Additional Sightseeing - Alas Kedaton Monkey Forest:Stunning Lush green forest with sacred temple, small ponds 19:30 Drop back to hotel *All timings are approximateTour is provided by our friendly chauffeur/driver, who will share stories and insights of the spots and on local areas to shop, visit restaurants and other local places to visit in Bali.