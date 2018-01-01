Private 3-Day Haridwar and Rishikesh Tour from Delhi

Day 1: Delhi to HaridwarAfter a pick-up from your Delhi City Hotel you will head out on a private tour of Haridwar and Rishikesh. To get there it will take approximately 6 hours by air-conditioned chauffeur driven cab, and en-route you will enjoy the scenic beauty of the landscape on both side of the road.Haridwar is an ancient pilgrimage site situated in the foothills of the Shivalik Range in the Himalayas. This is one of the biggest Pilgrim destinations in India. After your arrival at Hardiwar, complete the check-in formality and put your stuff in your room. Then you will have lunch (own expense), have a rest in your hotel room.At 5pm you will be driven to The Ganges river at Har-Ki-Pauri (The Bank of the Holy Ganges). Here you will dip into the holy river Ganges and feel the warmth of the atmosphere around Har-Ki-Pauri. In addition, you will join the evening Ganges aarti at Har-Ki-Pauri. Take pictures and observe the warm feeling of the Ganges aarti along with the floating candles in the river. After spending free time here you will came back to the car parking lot where the chauffeur will drive you back to your hotel.Overnight stay in 4 star hotel of Haridwar.Day 2: Haridwar – Rishikesh - HaridwarAfter a morning breakfast at the hotel (included in package), your chauffeur will report to you at the hotel and drive you to Rishikesh. Rishikesh is approximately 30km away from Haridwar, and the drive will take approximately 50 to 60 minutes by drive. Once you arrive at Rishikesh the chauffeur will drop you at the entry gate.From there you will explore the Holy Rishikesh and the Holy Ganges on your own. Rishikesh is located on the bank of the Ganges in the lush green mountain forest around the Ganges. Rishikesh is also the Yoga Capital of the World. Here you can walk to a temple and shops and take small boat ride (own expense) on the Holy Ganges.In addition, you can walk over the Lakshman Jhula. This is an iron suspension bridge is situated in Rishikesh. It was made over the Ganges river so people could cross the river and is also a landmark of Rishikesh. After you have some free time at Rishikesh and take some pictures, you may proceed to the car parking lot where the chauffeur will be waiting to drive you back to your hotel in Haridwar. Overnight stay in 4 star hotel of Haridwar.Day 3: Haridwar to DelhiAfter a morning breakfast at hotel (included in package), your chauffeur will report to you at your hotel and drive you back to Delhi. It will take approximately 6 hours and then you will be dropped back off at your Delhi city hotel.