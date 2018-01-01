Welcome to Haridwar
Haridwar activities
Haridwar, Rishikesh Private Tour from Delhi
At 6am, your English speaking driver-cum-guide will pick you up and head for Haridwar, which is about a 5 hour drive.Your first stop will be Har ki Pauri. Trusted to be one the holiest Ghats in the country, Har Ki Pauri is supposedly the first place where Ganga touches plains, leaving behind the pristine ranges of the Himalayas. The ghat is also known as the Brahma Kund where you can view the stone which has an imprint of Lord Vishnu’s foot, as pointed out by the name. You will also explore two bridges in Rishikesh. First is Lakshman Jhula, the popular hanging bridge across the holy river Ganga. This 450 ft long Jhula is built at a height of 70 ft from the river and is about 3 kms away from the main town of Rishikesh. The other bridge is Ram Jhula which is the iron Parallax Bridge on the river Ganga in Rishikesh. Ram Jhula is the newer bridge named after Lakshman’s brother, Lord Ram. You can enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (at your own expense) before visiting Sivananda Ashram, Parmath Niketan Temple, Gita Bhavan, Swarg Ashram, Ma Anandamayee Ashram, Sapt Rishi Ashram, and The Beatles Ashram. In the evening during sunset, you will visit Ganga Aarti at Haridwar. Thousands of sects visit the ghats of the Ganga at Har ki Pauri at Haridwar to witness the aarti that started several decades ago. The tradition continues unabated and is a sight to behold. It takes place on the other side of the banks where you will see the priests light up the lamps in a clockwise manner, accompanied by songs in praise of Mother Ganga. After the ritual is complete, devotees will cup their hands over the flame and raise their palms to their forehead in order to get the Goddess's purification and blessing. Finally, head back to New Delhi and get dropped at your hotel at around 10pm.
Private 3-Day Haridwar and Rishikesh Tour from Delhi
Day 1: Delhi to HaridwarAfter a pick-up from your Delhi City Hotel you will head out on a private tour of Haridwar and Rishikesh. To get there it will take approximately 6 hours by air-conditioned chauffeur driven cab, and en-route you will enjoy the scenic beauty of the landscape on both side of the road.Haridwar is an ancient pilgrimage site situated in the foothills of the Shivalik Range in the Himalayas. This is one of the biggest Pilgrim destinations in India. After your arrival at Hardiwar, complete the check-in formality and put your stuff in your room. Then you will have lunch (own expense), have a rest in your hotel room.At 5pm you will be driven to The Ganges river at Har-Ki-Pauri (The Bank of the Holy Ganges). Here you will dip into the holy river Ganges and feel the warmth of the atmosphere around Har-Ki-Pauri. In addition, you will join the evening Ganges aarti at Har-Ki-Pauri. Take pictures and observe the warm feeling of the Ganges aarti along with the floating candles in the river. After spending free time here you will came back to the car parking lot where the chauffeur will drive you back to your hotel.Overnight stay in 4 star hotel of Haridwar.Day 2: Haridwar – Rishikesh - HaridwarAfter a morning breakfast at the hotel (included in package), your chauffeur will report to you at the hotel and drive you to Rishikesh. Rishikesh is approximately 30km away from Haridwar, and the drive will take approximately 50 to 60 minutes by drive. Once you arrive at Rishikesh the chauffeur will drop you at the entry gate.From there you will explore the Holy Rishikesh and the Holy Ganges on your own. Rishikesh is located on the bank of the Ganges in the lush green mountain forest around the Ganges. Rishikesh is also the Yoga Capital of the World. Here you can walk to a temple and shops and take small boat ride (own expense) on the Holy Ganges.In addition, you can walk over the Lakshman Jhula. This is an iron suspension bridge is situated in Rishikesh. It was made over the Ganges river so people could cross the river and is also a landmark of Rishikesh. After you have some free time at Rishikesh and take some pictures, you may proceed to the car parking lot where the chauffeur will be waiting to drive you back to your hotel in Haridwar. Overnight stay in 4 star hotel of Haridwar.Day 3: Haridwar to DelhiAfter a morning breakfast at hotel (included in package), your chauffeur will report to you at your hotel and drive you back to Delhi. It will take approximately 6 hours and then you will be dropped back off at your Delhi city hotel.
Haridwar and Rishikesh 1 Day Tour from Delhi
At 5:30 A.M in morning, our Tour driver will pick you up from your hotel in Delhi/Noida/Gurgaon in a Air Conditioned Private Car and your journey to Haridwar starts. After 4.5 hours drive you will reach haridwar.In Haridwar first you will visit Har ki Pauri, one of the holiest Ghats of the Ganges river in the country. When the Ganges flows from the Himalayas, it’s the first plain area where you see it flowing.It is also known as Brahma Kund, you are able to see imprints of Lord Vishnu near Ghat.Next you will visit Mansa Devi temple or Bilwa Tirath, a Hindu goddess that is believed to fulfill each and every wish of its devotees. Also, one of the five pilgrimage destinations or Panch Tirath of Haridwar.You then head towards Rishikesh, first see Lakshman Jhula- the popular hanging bridge across the holy river Ganga. It is 450ft long and is built at a height of 70ft from the river and 3kms away from Rishikesh city. Next, you would be seeing Ram Jhula- an iron suspension bridge on the river Ganga.Although it is built for pedestrians, you will find a lot of people riding their bicycles over it.Enjoy lunch at a Multi Cuisine Air Conditioned Restaurant and get a taste of different flavours of the city.After lunch visit Sivananda Ashram, Parmath Niketan Temple, Swarg Ashram, Ma Anandamayee Ashram, Sapt Rishi Ashram, The Beatles Ashram.On your returning back, you will be taken to Haridwar, to see Aarti at night. A view containing thousands of devotees holding diyas and flowers in their hands. The Aarti is the sight to behold; you will be on the other side of the banks and could see the priests light up the lamps. Slowly, they start moving the lamps in clockwise direction, in a rhythmic way. The reflection of lamps is visible on the Ganges. The mighty Ganga has a strong current which indicates its purpose in life—loving unconditionally all those who come on its banks. The river never uses its own water yet it flows for the benefit of others who quench their spiritual thirst at its banks. Sitting on the banks, you can only be in awe of the river which relieves you from your sins, pain as well as tiredness with a single dip in it.Afterwards you will start drive for Delhi with beautiful memories of Haridwar & Rishikesh.At 10.00 P.M, you will reach your desired hotel in Delhi/Noida/Gurgaon or Airport.Note: This is only a suggested itinerary. We can customize it according to your flight arrival and departure schedule or as per your schedule.
Private Day Trip to Haridwar and Rishikesh from Delhi
You will be picked up from your Delhi hotel at 6am and begin the drive to Haridwar. On the way we can stop for breakfast in nice restaurant. After breakfast you proceed to Haridwar, you will be visiting the following attractions:Har Ki Pauri is a famous bathing ghat on the banks of the River Ganges. Har means God (Shiva) and Pouri means Footprint. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu visited this place in ancient times. Here one can see the footprints of Lord Vishnu on a stone wall. Har ki Pauri is also a main location for holy bath during Kumbh Mela.Ganga Arthi is performed at Har-ki-Pauri during morning/sunrise and evening/sunset. It is one of the famous rituals in India. It starts after sunset, with great crowds gathered in the region of both the banks of a canal which carries the waters of Ganges. This ceremony is dedicated to River Ganga which is constantly providing life in the form of her water to people. Ganga Arthi uses fire as an offering.Mansa Devi Temple is one of the oldest holy places in Haridwar. The temple is located atop the Bilwa Parvat on the Shivalik Hills. The temple holds the holy abode of Mansa, who is said to have emerged from the mind of the sage, Kashyap, in the form of 'shakthi.' Mansa is regarded as the sister of the holy serpent Vasuki. Mansa means 'wish' and it is believed that the goddess fulfills all the wishes of a sincere devotee. Hence, no devotee turns out without visiting this temple. Devotees who want their wishes to be fulfilled by Goddess Mansa tie threads to the branches of a tree located here. Once their wishes are fulfilled, people come back to the temple to untie the thread from the tree. In the afternoon is a transfer to restaurant for lunch (at your own expense). After lunch, we proceed to Rishikesh. On arrival there, we visit ashrams and Lakshman Jhula. Lakshman Jhula is a 450 ft long cantilever bridge on the river Ganges. Lakshman Jhula, which was once a jute rope bridge, was reconstructed by Rai Bahadur Sherprashad Tulshan and was opened to traffic in 1930. This bridge gives you a very attractive scenic view of Rishikesh. View of the 13 story Trayambakeswar temple also called Tera Manzil, which is located at the other end of the Lakshman Jhula. It is a treat to your eyes and gives you a serene feeling. Lakshman Temple and Sachha Akhileswar Mahadev Temple are also one of the major attractions around Lakshman Jhula. In the market, you can buy precious stones, religious items, paintings and statues of almost every deity in the Hindu pantheon. In the evening, around 7pm, we proceed with our return to Delhi. On arrival at Delhi (approx 10pm), we drop you off at your hotel.
6-Day Golden Temple and Haridwar Rishikesh Tour
Day 1 : New Delhi - [B, D]Leave your hotel in New Delhi to board the fast air-conditioned train at 6am for Amritsar; complimentary breakfast is served on the train. Reach Amritsar at 12:20pm and check into your hotel, in time for lunch. After some rest, take an excursion to the India-Pakistan Wagah Border to witness the highly entertaining ceremony performed by army contingents from both countries. Upon return, take an evening walk in the old parts of Amritsar. Dinner and overnight at the hotel.Day 2 : Amritsar - [B, D]After an early breakfast, visit the majestic Golden Temple, the most sacred to the Sikhs, and see rituals being performed in its serene environment. Enjoy lunch at one of the city's street restaurants. In the late evening, visit the Jalianwala Bagh and the Durgiana Temple. Return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 3 : Shimla - [B, D]Board the train at 6am for Chandigarh, India's most well-planned city designed by the French architect Le Corbusier. Arrive at 9:30am, and after a 2-hour sightseeing of the city and lunch, leave for Shimla, a beautiful hill resort. Along the way, take a thrilling ropeway ride at Timber Trail. Arrive in Shimla by 6pm and check into your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 4 : Shimla - [B, D]After an early breakfast, visit the Jakhoo Hill, which has a large statue of a monkey god, the Shimla Ridge & the State Museum. Return to your hotel for lunch and some rest. In the afternoon, visit the Summer Hill, the Chadwick Falls and Kufri. Take a walking tour of Shimla before returning to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 5 : Rishikesh - [B, D] Leave at 6:30am by air-conditioned car or coach for a 6-hour drive through breath-taking landscapes toward Rishikesh. Check into your hotel, where you can enjoy lunch. In the afternoon, visit Kunjapuri Devi Temple and Vasishtha Gufa (Cave). In the evening see Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. Afterward, return to your hotel for dinner and overnight.Day 6 : Hardwar - Rishikesh - [B, D]After breakfast take an excursion to Haridwar. Visit the Mansa Devi Temple, Daksh Mahadev Temple and Sapt Rishi Temple. In the evening witness aarti at Har-Ki-Pauri on the banks of the Ganges. Return to your hotel at Rishikesh. Dinner at the hotel; your tour will end at Rishikesh after dinner.
Private Tour: Haridwar Sightseeing Day Tour and Ganges River Puja Ceremony
You will be picked up from your hotel in the morning and travel in Haridwar by air-conditioned private vehicle. First, take a personally guided walk through Bara Bazaar, the oldest and most popular market in Haridwar. After exploring the lively shops selling crafted souvenirs, visit Mansa Devi Temple, reached at its hilltop location by cable car.Next is Daksha Mahadev Temple, Jain Temple, and Shantikunj Ashram. You can discuss with your guide if there are other destinations you are interested in seeing in Haridwar and the guide will try to incorporate it in the itinerary.In the evening, head to Har Ki Pauri for the Ganga Aarti, a devotional ceremony to the Ganges (Ganga) River, believed to be the Divine Mother in India. Prayers, called Aarti, are offered to Hindu gods and goddesses as an act of gratitude, typically conducted at sunrise and sunset. Watch devotees carry idols to the riverside, light large fire bowls, chant mantras in sanskrit, and make offerings of food during the 45-minute ritual (you'll arrive early for a space amid the crowd). Your guide arranges you to partake in puja with a Hindu priest and make your own flower offering. Afterward, you can walk around and snap photos before you’re driven back to your hotel.