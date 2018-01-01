Welcome to Vrindavan
Top experiences in Vrindavan
Vrindavan activities
Private Day Trip to Mathura and Vrindavan from Delhi
Following a hotel pick-up at 6am by your English speaking driver-cum-guide from New Delhi City area hotel, you will drive towards Vrindavan by Taj Expressway. Upon arrival in Vrindavan around 9:30am, your first stop will be Prem Mandir - Shyama Shyam Dham. This monument to God’s love, Prem Mandir, is an elaborately carved white marble of wonder. Each stone of the temple has been hand carved by hundreds of the temple artisans, who have been working on this project since 2001. Next, head to Banke Bihari Temple, constructed in 1864 as a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, it is amongst the most attractive, holiest and famous temples of Lord Krishna of Vrindavan in India. Next up, you will visit ISKCON Vrindavan, a thriving spiritual center for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. On a daily basis, pilgrims from around the world and nearby Delhi flock to the center to worship. The founder of ISKCON, Srila Prabhupada, chose to build the temple in 1975 to give strength to his devotees. Then, you will proceed for Mathura for lunch at your own cost in a Mathura local restaurant. Afterwards, continue to Krishna Janma Bhoomi Mandir, Sri Krishna Janmasthan and Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Complex. Later, head to Dwarkadheesh Temple, one of the most visited shrines of Mathura. Built in 1814, the Temple is said to have been constructed by Seth Gokul Das Parikh who was the treasurer of the Gwalior Estate. After the temple visit, move on to Vishram Ghat located near Dwarkadhish Temple which is on the bank of holy River Yamuna where there are a total of 25 ghats in Mathura today, of which, the most important is the Vishram Ghat, where according to legend, Shri Krishna took his rest after killing Kansa. It is at Vishram Ghat that the traditional parikrama starts and ends.At approximately 6pm, you will return to Delhi and arrive at your New Delhi City area hotel by around 7:30pm where this tour ends.
Taj Mahal, Agra, Vrindavan, Mathura: Full-Day Private Tour
After a 5:30am from your Delhi accommodation, travel the express highway to the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. Meet your tour guide who will brief you on what you will see before you start your day tour. The city of Vrindavan is where the young Krishna is said to have grown up. Pilgrims flock here from all over the world. Visit Shri Bankey Bihari Temple, the holiest and most famous temple of Lord Krishna. This temple houses a sacred image of Lord Krishna known as Thakur Ji. The idol of Krishna here is jet black. Take part in Shringar Aarti at Bankey Bihari Temple. You can offer flower garlands and sweets to Lord Krishna and also meditate for some time in the temple complex.Visit Prem Mandir, a religious and spiritual complex situated on a 54-acre site on the outskirts of Vrindavan. It is dedicated to Shri Krishna. Follow the circumambulation route, which is 40-feet wide and begins from the main entrance of the temple, consisting of 80 panels. In these panels the different pastimes of Shri Krishna, as described in the Shrimad Bhagavat Puran, have been chronologically displayed in three dimensional formats. Offerings are not allowed in the temple.After, drive to Mathura. Famed for being the birthplace of the much-loved Hindu god Krishna, Mathura is one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities and attracts floods of pilgrims round the year. Visit the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Temple, the birthplace of the ancient Hindu God Lord Krishna. It is a prison cell belonging to Kansa where Lord Krishna was born. Enjoy live kirtan in the kirtan room. You may also offer flower garlands and sweets to the lord. Drive to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra, the capital of the erstwhile Mughal empire. Take a lunch break provided at local restaurants in Agra. After lunch, visit the legendary Taj Mahal, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - queen Mumtaz Mahal. Do some shopping in Agra, known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and soft-stone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are leather ware, brass-ware, carpets, jewelry and embroidery work.After a memorable day, drive back to Delhi. Arrive in Delhi by approximately 9pm and be dropped-off at your hotel or the airport.
Taj Mahal, Vrindavan, Mathura: Private Tour from Delhi
After being picked up at the airport or your hotel in Delhi at 5am, transfer for 2.5 hours to the town of Vrindavan to be briefed by the guide about the city's history. Krishna is said to have grown up in Vrindavan and pilgrims flock to the city. Then explore the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple, the holiest and most famous temple of Lord Krishna, and take part in Shringar Aarti at the temple by offering flower garlands and sweets to Lord Krishna.At 9:30am visit Prem Mandir, a religious and spiritual complex on the outskirts of Vrindavan that is situated on a 54-acres (tk hectares) and is dedicated to Krishna. Enjoy the Circumambulation route, a 40-feet (tk meter) wide path from the main entrance of the temple which includes 80 panels depicting different pastimes of Krishna.At 10:30am, transfer to Mathura to spend an hour visiting the birthplace of Krishna. At 11:30am, begin the 1.5 hour drive to the city of Agra. After a one hour lunch break at a restaurant in Agra, begin touring the iconic Taj Majal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One of the world's best-known tomb was built by the 17th century Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to house and honor the remains of his wife, Queen Mumtaz Mahal. After two hours at the Taj Majal, enjoy some free time to shop for the handicrafts that Agra is famous for including marble and softstone inlay work, leather goods, carpets, jewelry, and embroidery. At 6pm begin the drive back to Delhi, arriving back at your departure point by 9pm.
Private Day-Trip: Taj Mahal, Mathura, and Vrindavan, from Delhi
5am - Morning pick up from your hotel in Delhi / Gurgaon / Noida or from the Airport and then drive via the express highway to the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. 7:30am – Arrive in Vrindavan. The city of Vrindavan is where the young Krishna is said to have grown up. Pilgrims flock here from all over the World. Met your tour guide who will brief you on what you will see before you start your day tour. 8am - Visit Shri Bankey Bihari Temple. The holiest and most famous temple of Lord Krishna. This temple houses a sacred image of Lord Krishna known as Thakur Ji. The idol of Krishna here is jet black. Take part in Shringar Aarti at Bankey Bihari Temple. You can offer flower garlands and sweets to Lord Krishna and also meditate for some time in the temple complex. 9:30am - Visit Prem Mandir, a religious and spiritual complex situated on a 54-acre site on the outskirts of Vrindavan. It is dedicated to Shri Krishna. Here you can enjoy The Circumambulation route, which is 40 feet wide and begins from the main entrance of the temple. This route consists of 80 panels, and in all these 80 panels the different pastimes of Shri Krishna as described in the Shrimad Bhagavat Puran have been chronologically displayed in three dimensional formats. Offerings are not allowed in the temple.10:30am - Drive to Mathura. Famed for being the birthplace of the much-loved Hindu god Krishna, Mathura is one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities and attracts floods of pilgrims round the year. 11am - Visit Shri Krishna Janambhoomi. This temple is the birthplace of the ancient Hindu God Lord Krishna. It is a prison cell belonging to Kansa where Lord Krishna was born. Here you can enjoy live kirtan in the kirtan room. You can also offer flower garlands and sweets to the lord.12pm - Drive to the City of the Taj Mahal, Agra, which was also the capital of the erstwhile Mughal empire.1pm - Lunch Break. Lunch will be provided at one of the best local restaurants in Agra.2pm - Visit the legendary Taj Mahal, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - queen Mumtaz Mahal. (The Taj Mahal is closed every Friday.)4pm - Free time for Shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work.6pm - After a memorable day, drive back to Delhi. Arrive in Delhi by 9pm where you will be dropped at your hotel or the airport.
Day tour of Vrindavan and Mathura from Delhi
Start your journey at 7:00 AM in the morning to the holy city of Vrindavan & Mathura with your Guide and driver. The Hindu deity Krishna is said to have spent his childhood here. Its home to temples, many dedicated to Krishna and his lover, the deity Radha. Explore the holy city by visiting different Ghats and temples. Stop at Vrindavan to visit the temples of Shri Bankey Bihari, Shri Krishna Balram Mandir (ISKCON TEMPLE) and Prem Mandir. Attend a raja-bhoga-Aarti that happens during the noon time and lasts for about 20-25 minutes. Different items are offered to the God like ghee lamps, flowers, fruits, cloths and a peacock fan. Next, Drive to Mathura, birthplace of Lord Krishna. Enjoy your delicious Lunch at one of the best local restaurants in Mathura. Post Lunch, visit to the different Ghats and temples like Vishram Ghat. You also have the option to enjoy boating on the holy river Yamuna. (Payment can be done directly for the boat ride). Later you will drive back to Delhi with Hotel Drop off.
Mathura Vrindavan and Composite Brij Tour with Taj Mahal
Accomodation 3 star hotel, transport by a/c private car driven by an English speaking driver.Day 1 – In the Morning at 06.00Hrs. Our driver will pick from your hotel in Delhi. So it is advised to carry packed breakfast with you or you can request the hotel for early breakfast. The reason behird is that the famous temples of Mathura and Vrindavan remain closed from 12:00 to 16:00Hrs. Your drive would take 3Hours from Delhi. Upon your arrival in Vrindavan first of all visit the famous Bankey Bihari Temple Which is constructed in 1921. Later visit the renamed ISKCON temple where you see lots of devotees involved in Krishna Prayers “Hare Krishna”. The visit of these two large temples will leave you hungry so you can have lunch at some famous restaurant i.e. Brijwasi. Post lunch you can stroll through the busy lanes of Vrindavan and you can shop same artifacts at the local shops. By this time the other temples reopen for the visit. Thus you can visit the famous Prem Mandir which is dedicated to sree jagat guru Kripalu ji Maharaj. Now you will be driven toward Mathura to visit lord Krishna’s Birth Place called as Janam Bhoomi and Dwarkadheesh temple. If you are not tired you can enjoy the evening Aarti ceremony of Yamuna River at kesi Ghat. After finishing the tour came back to your pre-booked hotel at Mathura for the overnight. Day 2- Today post breakfast you will be driven to gokul where you visit Raman Reti. It is considered that lord Krishna used to play pranks with his friends and gopikas. This place is very sereve and attracts everybody for nature and deer park. The sand of this area is of such nature that even you can lie down and sand does not stick. You see lots of pet animals and birds as antelopes, elephant, emu etc later you are driven to the city of the Taj Mahal. In Agra you stop for lunch at an Indian restaurant and you are introduced to your tour guide Enjoy the sunset at the Taj and later you will be driven to Mathura to your hotel. Day 3 – In the morning after proper breakfast and check out you will driven in a private luxury car towards Barsana which about in nature. On the way you visit Goverdhan temple. The legends say that lord Krishna lofed this huge goverdhan temple on the top of His finger to avoid the wrath of Indra by flooding and thus proved to be the saviors. In Barsana which is based on a small mountain range tradition is alive and the holy celebration of this place known as Latthmar Holi attracts a large number of tourists every year and they partake in the Holi festival the main temple of barsana is dedicated to Radha who is considered as the consort of lord Krishna. After finishing the tour of Barsana you will be driven to Delhi NCR to your hotel.