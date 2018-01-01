Mathura Vrindavan and Composite Brij Tour with Taj Mahal

Accomodation 3 star hotel, transport by a/c private car driven by an English speaking driver.Day 1 – In the Morning at 06.00Hrs. Our driver will pick from your hotel in Delhi. So it is advised to carry packed breakfast with you or you can request the hotel for early breakfast. The reason behird is that the famous temples of Mathura and Vrindavan remain closed from 12:00 to 16:00Hrs. Your drive would take 3Hours from Delhi. Upon your arrival in Vrindavan first of all visit the famous Bankey Bihari Temple Which is constructed in 1921. Later visit the renamed ISKCON temple where you see lots of devotees involved in Krishna Prayers “Hare Krishna”. The visit of these two large temples will leave you hungry so you can have lunch at some famous restaurant i.e. Brijwasi. Post lunch you can stroll through the busy lanes of Vrindavan and you can shop same artifacts at the local shops. By this time the other temples reopen for the visit. Thus you can visit the famous Prem Mandir which is dedicated to sree jagat guru Kripalu ji Maharaj. Now you will be driven toward Mathura to visit lord Krishna’s Birth Place called as Janam Bhoomi and Dwarkadheesh temple. If you are not tired you can enjoy the evening Aarti ceremony of Yamuna River at kesi Ghat. After finishing the tour came back to your pre-booked hotel at Mathura for the overnight. Day 2- Today post breakfast you will be driven to gokul where you visit Raman Reti. It is considered that lord Krishna used to play pranks with his friends and gopikas. This place is very sereve and attracts everybody for nature and deer park. The sand of this area is of such nature that even you can lie down and sand does not stick. You see lots of pet animals and birds as antelopes, elephant, emu etc later you are driven to the city of the Taj Mahal. In Agra you stop for lunch at an Indian restaurant and you are introduced to your tour guide Enjoy the sunset at the Taj and later you will be driven to Mathura to your hotel. Day 3 – In the morning after proper breakfast and check out you will driven in a private luxury car towards Barsana which about in nature. On the way you visit Goverdhan temple. The legends say that lord Krishna lofed this huge goverdhan temple on the top of His finger to avoid the wrath of Indra by flooding and thus proved to be the saviors. In Barsana which is based on a small mountain range tradition is alive and the holy celebration of this place known as Latthmar Holi attracts a large number of tourists every year and they partake in the Holi festival the main temple of barsana is dedicated to Radha who is considered as the consort of lord Krishna. After finishing the tour of Barsana you will be driven to Delhi NCR to your hotel.