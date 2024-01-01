Tulsi Manas Temple

Varanasi

The walls of this modern, marble, sikhara-style temple are engraved with verses and scenes from the Ram Charit Manas, the Hindi version of the Ramayana.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Boats on River Ganges

    Manikarnika Ghat

    1.89 MILES

    Manikarnika Ghat, the main burning ghat, is the most auspicious place for a Hindu to be cremated. Dead bodies are handled by outcasts known as doms, and…

  • 500px Photo ID: 130892773 - Photographed at Assi Ghat, Varanasi

    Assi Ghat

    0.42 MILES

    The furthest south of the main ghats and one of the biggest, Assi Ghat is particularly important as the River Assi meets the Ganges near here and pilgrims…

  • Dashashwamedh Ghat

    Dashashwamedh Ghat

    1.46 MILES

    Varanasi’s liveliest and most colourful ghat. The name indicates that Brahma sacrificed (medh) 10 (das) horses (aswa) here. In spite of the persistent…

  • Harishchandra Ghat

    Harishchandra Ghat

    0.89 MILES

    Harishchandra Ghat is a cremation ghat – smaller and secondary in importance to Manikarnika, but one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.

  • The Golden Temple of Vishwanath, holiest temple in Varanasi (formerly Benares), entry forbidden to non-Hindus, Uttar Pradesh, India, Asia

    Vishwanath Temple

    1.76 MILES

    There are temples at almost every turn in Varanasi, but this is the most famous of the lot. It is dedicated to Vishveswara – Shiva as lord of the universe…

  • Vishwanath Temple

    Banares Hindu University

    1.47 MILES

    Long regarded as a centre of learning, Varanasi’s tradition of top-quality education continues today at Banares Hindu University, established in 1916. The…

  • Dhamekh Stupa & Monastery Ruins

    Dhamekh Stupa & Monastery Ruins

    6.62 MILES

    Set in a peaceful park containing monastery ruins is this impressive 34m stupa, marking the spot where the Buddha preached his first sermon. The floral…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    6.52 MILES

    This fully modernised, 100-year-old sandstone museum houses wonderfully displayed ancient treasures, such as the very well-preserved, 3rd-century-BC lion…

Nearby Varanasi attractions

1. Durga Temple

0.13 MILES

This temple, dedicated to the goddess Durga, was built in the 18th century by a Bengali maharani and is stained red with ochre. It's also known as the …

2. Assi Ghat

0.42 MILES

The furthest south of the main ghats and one of the biggest, Assi Ghat is particularly important as the River Assi meets the Ganges near here and pilgrims…

3. Tulsi Ghat

0.45 MILES

Named after a 16th-century Hindu poet, Tulsi Ghat has fallen down towards the river, but in the month of Kartika (October/November) a festival devoted to…

5. Shivala Ghat

0.7 MILES

A small Shiva temple and a 19th-century mansion built by Nepali royalty sit back from Shivala Ghat, built by the local maharaja of Benares.

6. Dandi Ghat

0.75 MILES

The Dandi Ghat is used by austere ascetics known as Dandi Panths.

7. Hanuman Ghat

0.83 MILES

Popular with Rama devotees (Hanuman was Rama's stalwart ally in his quest to rescue Sita from the demon Ravana).

8. Harishchandra Ghat

0.89 MILES

Harishchandra Ghat is a cremation ghat – smaller and secondary in importance to Manikarnika, but one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.