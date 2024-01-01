Alamgir Mosque

Varanasi

Dominating Panchganga Ghat, this small mosque was built by Aurangzeb on the site of a large Vishnu temple.

1. Panchganga Ghat

0.02 MILES

Just beyond Ram Ghat, this ghat marks where five holy rivers are supposed to meet.

2. Ram Ghat

0.08 MILES

North from Scindhia Ghat, Ram Ghat was built by a maharaja of Jaipur.

3. Scindhia Ghat

0.27 MILES

Scindhia Ghat was originally built in 1830, but was so huge and magnificent that it collapsed into the river and had to be rebuilt.

4. Dattatreya Ghat

0.31 MILES

Dattatreya takes its name from a Brahmin saint, whose footprint is preserved in a small temple nearby.

5. Gai Ghat

0.34 MILES

A painted stone Nandi statue and lingam mark this ghat north of the mosque.

7. Gate 2

0.52 MILES

Foreigners should enter gate 2 (the Hindu exit) for access to Vishwanath Temple.

