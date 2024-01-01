Dominating Panchganga Ghat, this small mosque was built by Aurangzeb on the site of a large Vishnu temple.
Alamgir Mosque
Varanasi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.34 MILES
1.93 MILES
The furthest south of the main ghats and one of the biggest, Assi Ghat is particularly important as the River Assi meets the Ganges near here and pilgrims…
0.78 MILES
Varanasi’s liveliest and most colourful ghat. The name indicates that Brahma sacrificed (medh) 10 (das) horses (aswa) here. In spite of the persistent…
1.34 MILES
Harishchandra Ghat is a cremation ghat – smaller and secondary in importance to Manikarnika, but one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.
0.55 MILES
3.68 MILES
Long regarded as a centre of learning, Varanasi’s tradition of top-quality education continues today at Banares Hindu University, established in 1916. The…
Dhamekh Stupa & Monastery Ruins
4.53 MILES
Set in a peaceful park containing monastery ruins is this impressive 34m stupa, marking the spot where the Buddha preached his first sermon. The floral…
4.43 MILES
This fully modernised, 100-year-old sandstone museum houses wonderfully displayed ancient treasures, such as the very well-preserved, 3rd-century-BC lion…
Nearby Varanasi attractions
0.02 MILES
Just beyond Ram Ghat, this ghat marks where five holy rivers are supposed to meet.
0.08 MILES
North from Scindhia Ghat, Ram Ghat was built by a maharaja of Jaipur.
0.27 MILES
Scindhia Ghat was originally built in 1830, but was so huge and magnificent that it collapsed into the river and had to be rebuilt.
0.31 MILES
Dattatreya takes its name from a Brahmin saint, whose footprint is preserved in a small temple nearby.
0.34 MILES
A painted stone Nandi statue and lingam mark this ghat north of the mosque.
0.34 MILES
Manikarnika Ghat, the main burning ghat, is the most auspicious place for a Hindu to be cremated. Dead bodies are handled by outcasts known as doms, and…
0.52 MILES
Foreigners should enter gate 2 (the Hindu exit) for access to Vishwanath Temple.
0.55 MILES
There are temples at almost every turn in Varanasi, but this is the most famous of the lot. It is dedicated to Vishveswara – Shiva as lord of the universe…