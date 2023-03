This turreted temple was completed in 1931 by the Mahabodhi Society, and is noted for its interesting wall frescoes, which depict events from Buddha's life. Buddha’s first sermon is chanted daily, starting between 6pm and 7pm, depending on the season. A bodhi tree growing to the east was propagated in 1931 from the tree in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, that is said to be the offspring of the original tree in Bodhgaya, under which Buddha gained enlightenment.