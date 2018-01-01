7-Hour Small Group Lucknow Sightseeing Tour with Hotel Pickup

Begin your tour with pickup from your hotel or other accomidations before being whisked away to enjoy the sights of beautiful Lucknow such as: La Martiniere was constructed in 1794 by a French soldier – Claude Martin. The architecture of this building is a complete mixture of Indo-European school of architecture. It held a place of pride in the heart of Claude Martin because he is said to have constructed it in memory of his love – Constance and named it Constantia. Before dying he expressed his last wish which was that his mortal remains should be laid to rest in the basement of this building. Sadat Ali & Begum Tombs house the graves of Nawab Sadat Ali Khan and his wife stand majestically opposite Hazrat Mahal Park (Earlier called Victoria Park). The architecture is a fine example of Indo-Syrian style with arches, pillars and Awadhi patterns.An all out siege of the Residency in 1857, that continued for nearly five months, took the life of 2197 defenders including British and the Indians. What was left of this majestic building are the broken walls with marks of bullets and cannon balls. This is the most gruesome tale of the British era in India, that has lived to tell its story to the generations to come with its roofless walls and the epitaphs on the graves in the cemetery.Asafi Imambara, built in 1775 by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, at the time a famine had broken out in and around the city of Lucknow. It is said that the people of Lucknow would not accept alms, thus the Nawab began the construction of this Imambara Complex, which would provide employment to the masses and they could work for a living. This Nawab was known for his generosity. The Asafi (Bara) Imambara is a complex consisting of the hall, a Mosque, gardens and a water well (Baoli).The history attaches the design of the Rumi Darwaza gateway with portal of Constantinople. Built in 1784 Rumi Darwaza or the Turkish Gate is a perfect combination of Hindu-Muslim architecture. Each brick placed in the structure of Rumi Darwaza moans the gloomy past of famine stricken people and hails Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula for providing the relief.Hussainabad (Chota) Imambara was built by Nawab Mohd Ali Shah (1837-1840). It is ornate in design with exquisite chandeliers, gilt-edged mirrors and colourful stucco work which adorns the interiors. Fine calligraphy on the exteriors of the building make it a truly exceptional monument. Venetian, English, Chinese and Japanese chandeliers, Belgian mirrors and miniature paintings are some of the interesting artifacts one gets to see inside the Husainabad Imambara. After your tour of these monuments, you will get a chance to stroll through one of the city’s oldest markets/bazaars, either Chowk or Hazratganj, depending when which market place is open. Finally your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel or other accommodations.