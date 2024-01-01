Wat Thai Complex

Uttar Pradesh

This large complex, much of it off limits to visitors, features an elaborate temple surrounded by beautifully maintained gardens with bonsai-style trees, as well as a side stupa containing relics of the Buddha and the late king of Thailand. Accommodation here is reserved for Thai citizens only.

Nearby Uttar Pradesh attractions

1. Buddha Museum

0.18 MILES

Exhibits Buddhist relics, sculptures and terracotta, most of it from Kushan-era Mathura but some unearthed from the Kushinagar region, though it suffers…

2. Mahaparinirvana Temple

0.36 MILES

The highlight of this modest temple, rebuilt in 1927 and set among extensive lawns and excavated monastery and stupa ruins with a circumambulatory path,…

3. Dalai Lama Bell

0.38 MILES

A large bell erected in honour of the Dalai Lama on the grounds of ancient Kushinagar, near Maharparinirvana Stupa.

5. Mathakuar Temple

0.48 MILES

This small shrine, set among monastery ruins, marks the spot where Buddha is said to have made his final sermon. It now houses a beautiful gilded 3m-tall…

6. Buddha Ghat

0.54 MILES

This small ghat on the Hiranyavati River was built in remembrance of Buddha's cremation near the river banks.

7. Ramabhar Stupa

0.58 MILES

Architecturally, this half-ruined 15m-high stupa is little more than a dome-shaped clump of red bricks, but there's an unmistakable aura about this place…