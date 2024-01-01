Wat Thai Complex

This large complex, much of it off limits to visitors, features an elaborate temple surrounded by beautifully maintained gardens with bonsai-style trees, as well as a side stupa containing relics of the Buddha and the late king of Thailand. Accommodation here is reserved for Thai citizens only.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.36 MILES
The highlight of this modest temple, rebuilt in 1927 and set among extensive lawns and excavated monastery and stupa ruins with a circumambulatory path,…
0.58 MILES
Architecturally, this half-ruined 15m-high stupa is little more than a dome-shaped clump of red bricks, but there's an unmistakable aura about this place…
0.48 MILES
This small shrine, set among monastery ruins, marks the spot where Buddha is said to have made his final sermon. It now houses a beautiful gilded 3m-tall…
0.18 MILES
Exhibits Buddhist relics, sculptures and terracotta, most of it from Kushan-era Mathura but some unearthed from the Kushinagar region, though it suffers…
Mahasukhamdada Chin Thargyi Pagoda & Myanmar Temple
0.45 MILES
This white, octagonal temple is topped by a graceful golden spire. The peaceful vibe is thrown off a bit by the somewhat creepy statues of pilgrims…
0.38 MILES
A large bell erected in honour of the Dalai Lama on the grounds of ancient Kushinagar, near Maharparinirvana Stupa.
0.54 MILES
This small ghat on the Hiranyavati River was built in remembrance of Buddha's cremation near the river banks.
