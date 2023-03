Architecturally, this half-ruined 15m-high stupa is little more than a dome-shaped clump of red bricks, but there's an unmistakable aura about this place that is hard to ignore. This is where Buddha’s body is said to have been cremated, and monks and pilgrims can often be seen offering lotus flowers and meditating by the palm-tree-lined path that leads around the 34m-diameter structure.

Nearby is the modern cremation site at Buddha Ghat.