Footsteps of Buddha
Day 01: Arrive Delhi Arrive Delhi airport. Our representative will be at the airport to welcome you and will assist you till check in. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 02: Delhi After breakfast, enjoy a full day combined city tour of Old & New Delhi. In Old Delhi, visit Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated in 1948. In New Delhi drive past the Presidential Palace, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the secretariat buildings, the impressive Rajpath to the World War I memorial arch, the India Gate. Visit Humayun’s Tomb built in 1565 AD and Qutub Minar, 72 meters high. Overnight stay at the hotel. Day 03: Delhi – Patna (By Flight G8 140 Depart at 10:25 Hrs and arrive at 12:10 Hrs) Patna – Nalanda - Rajgir - Bodhgaya (Approx. 180 Kms / 06 Hrs drive) Early morning transfer to the Airport to connect flight for Patna. Upon arrival, drive to Bodhgaya, Enroute visit Nalanda and Rajgir. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 04: Bodhgaya After breakfast sightseeing of Bodhgaya. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 05: Bodhgaya – Varanasi (Approx. 247 Kms / 7 Hrs drive) After breakfast drive to Varanasi. On arrival, transfer to the hotel for check-in. Evening visit river Ganga Ghat to attend the holy Aarti. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 06: Varanasi Early morning boat tour on River Ganges to visit Bathing Ghats, and visit various temples and city tour of Varanasi. Afternoon excursion to Sarnath. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 07: Varanasi – Kushinagar (Approx. 265 Kms / 07 Hrs drive) After breakfast drive to Kushinagar. On arrival transfer to the hotel. Later visit Mahaparinirvana Temple and Rambhar Stupa. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 08: Kushinagar – Lumbini (Approx. 170 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) Morning drive to Lumbini. On arrival transfer to the hotel.Later enjoy sightseeing of Lumbini where the Lord Buddha was born. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 09: Lumbini – Sravasti (Approx. 180 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) After early breakfast, drive to Sravasti. Sravasti (Sahet-Mahet) capital of the ancient kingdom of Kosala, an active center for Buddhism. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 10: Sravasti – Lucknow (Approx. 170 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) Lucknow – Delhi (By Train # 12003 Lucknow Swran Shatabdi @ 1535 / 2215 Hrs) Morning breakfast and proceed to Lucknow to board the train to Delhi. On arrival in Delhi, transfer you to Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 11: Delhi – Departure Morning breakfast at Hotel. Later on time, transfer to International Airport to connect flight for onward destination.
Buddhist Tour with Monument of Love-Taj Mahal
Itinerary: Day 1: Arrive Delhi Arrive Delhi on arrival, meet and greet by our representative and transfer to Hotel. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 2: Delhi After breakfast, enjoy a full day combined city tour of Old & New Delhi. In Old Delhi, visit Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. In New Delhi enjoy drive past the Presidential Palace, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the secretariat buildings, the impressive Rajpath, India Gate. Also visit Qutub Minar. Overnight at the hotel. Day 3: Delhi – Agra (203 Kms / 04 Hrs) Morning drive to Agra. On arrival check-in at Hotel. Later visit World famous Taj Mahal & Agra Fort. Overnight at the hotel. (Taj Mahal remains closed on Fridays) Day 4: Agra – Sankasia – Lucknow (410 Kms/ 11 Hrs) Morning drive to Lucknow. Enroute visit Sankasia, where Lord descended from heaven after giving sermon to his mother after 7 years of her death. Continue drive to Lucknow. On arrival transfer to hotel. Day 5: Lucknow – Sravasti (170 Kms / 04 Hrs) Morning drive to Sravasti. On arrival check-in at hotel. Later proceed for the sightseeing visit Sravasti (Sahet-Mahet). Overnight at hotel. Day 6: Sravasti – Lumbini (180 Kms / 04 Hrs) Morning drive to Lumbini. On arrival check-in at hotel. Later enjoy sightseeing of Lumbini where the Lord Buddha was born. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7: Lumbini – Kushinagar (170 Kms / 04 Hrs) Morning drive to Kushinagar. On arrival transfer to Hotel. Later visit Mahaparinirvana Temple and Rambhar Stupa. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8: Kushinagar – Varanasi (265 Kms / 07 Hrs) After breakfast drive to Varanasi. On arrival check-in at Hotel. Evening visit river Ganga Ghat for Holy Aarti. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 9: Varanasi Early morning boat tour on River Ganges to visit Bathing Ghats, also visit Banaras Hindu University and various temples. Afternoon excursion to Sarnath. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 10: Varanasi – Bodhgaya (247 Kms / 7 Hrs) After breakfast drive to Bodhgaya. On arrival, transfer to the hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 11: Bodhgaya After breakfast sightseeing of Bodhgaya. Visit Mahabodhi Temple. Here under the Bodhi Tree, Shakyamuni Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 12: Bodhgaya – Nalanda – Rajgir – Patna (180 Kms / 06 Hrs) Patna - Departure After breakfast, drive to Patna. Enroute visit Nalanda and Rajgir. On arrival in Patna, transfer to Airport.