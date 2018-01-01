Footsteps of Buddha

Day 01: Arrive Delhi Arrive Delhi airport. Our representative will be at the airport to welcome you and will assist you till check in. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 02: Delhi After breakfast, enjoy a full day combined city tour of Old & New Delhi. In Old Delhi, visit Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated in 1948. In New Delhi drive past the Presidential Palace, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the secretariat buildings, the impressive Rajpath to the World War I memorial arch, the India Gate. Visit Humayun’s Tomb built in 1565 AD and Qutub Minar, 72 meters high. Overnight stay at the hotel. Day 03: Delhi – Patna (By Flight G8 140 Depart at 10:25 Hrs and arrive at 12:10 Hrs) Patna – Nalanda - Rajgir - Bodhgaya (Approx. 180 Kms / 06 Hrs drive) Early morning transfer to the Airport to connect flight for Patna. Upon arrival, drive to Bodhgaya, Enroute visit Nalanda and Rajgir. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 04: Bodhgaya After breakfast sightseeing of Bodhgaya. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 05: Bodhgaya – Varanasi (Approx. 247 Kms / 7 Hrs drive) After breakfast drive to Varanasi. On arrival, transfer to the hotel for check-in. Evening visit river Ganga Ghat to attend the holy Aarti. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 06: Varanasi Early morning boat tour on River Ganges to visit Bathing Ghats, and visit various temples and city tour of Varanasi. Afternoon excursion to Sarnath. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 07: Varanasi – Kushinagar (Approx. 265 Kms / 07 Hrs drive) After breakfast drive to Kushinagar. On arrival transfer to the hotel. Later visit Mahaparinirvana Temple and Rambhar Stupa. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 08: Kushinagar – Lumbini (Approx. 170 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) Morning drive to Lumbini. On arrival transfer to the hotel.Later enjoy sightseeing of Lumbini where the Lord Buddha was born. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 09: Lumbini – Sravasti (Approx. 180 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) After early breakfast, drive to Sravasti. Sravasti (Sahet-Mahet) capital of the ancient kingdom of Kosala, an active center for Buddhism. Overnight stay at hotel. Day 10: Sravasti – Lucknow (Approx. 170 Kms / 04 Hrs drive) Lucknow – Delhi (By Train # 12003 Lucknow Swran Shatabdi @ 1535 / 2215 Hrs) Morning breakfast and proceed to Lucknow to board the train to Delhi. On arrival in Delhi, transfer you to Hotel. Overnight stay at Hotel. Day 11: Delhi – Departure Morning breakfast at Hotel. Later on time, transfer to International Airport to connect flight for onward destination.