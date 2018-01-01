Private 5-Day Golden Triangle Tour to Agra and Jaipur from Delhi

Day 1: Arrive in DelhiOn arrival at Delhi a representative of the tour operator meets you at the airport and assists you through your check in process at the hotel. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 2: Delhi - Agra (B)In the morning after breakfast drive to Agra. On your arrival in Agra a representative of the tour operator meets you and assists you in your hotel check in process. Later you will be taken with your local guide to visit the Agra Fort which has the Pearl Mosque, Diwan-e-am (the hall of public audience) and Diwan-e-Khas (the hall of private audience). Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 3: Agra - Jaipur (B)In the morning after breakfast visit the famous Taj Mahal built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. This monument is made of white marble and it took 22 years to be built. Go on a tour with your local guide as they explain the history of the structure.Have lunch and then drive to Jaipur; en route stop at Fatehpur Sikri. Fatehpur Sikri was built between 1571 and 1585. It is one of the finest examples of a Mughal architectural splendor. Though the city is in ruins, it is a must visit place for those who visit Agra. Fatehpur Sikri is a place where one should spend some time. The sunset over the ruins of this fort is a sight to be cherished.On your arrival at Jaipur, a representative of the tour operator assist you in your hotel check in process. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 4: Jaipur (B)In the morning after breakfast meet your local guide and visit the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort was the capital of this state a long time ago. Visit the Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Victory) which is a hall glittering with mirrors. Ascend to the fort on an Elephant back. In the afternoon, go for a sightseeing tour of Jaipur.Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan. It was painted in pink color a century ago in honor of a visiting prince. Ever since, Jaipur has retained this pink color. Built by Maharaja Jai Singh, a notable astronomer, this city is 260 years old. While in Jaipur, visit the Maharaja's City Palace, the Observatory and drive past the Hawa Mahal. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 05 : Jaipur - Delhi and Transfer to Airport (B)Leave Jaipur for Delhi. En route, halt for lunch. On arrival in Delhi head for the Delhi airport for onward journey