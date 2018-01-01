Welcome to Fatehpur Sikri
Private Day Trip to Fatehpur Sikri And Abhaneri Stepwells From Agra To Jaipur
Your Driver will meet you at your hotel in Agra at 9am. Board the air-conditioned minivan and head west to Uttar Pradesh. After around one hour you will see the Buland Darwaza, also known as the "Gate of Magnificence". Built in 1601 and standing 40 meters high, the Buland Darwaza is the highest gateway in the world and marks the main entrance to the palace at Fatehpur Sikri. Ninety minutes later you will arrive at Fatehpur Sikri itself where your guide will explain the history of the Buland Darwaza – one of the finest surviving examples of Mughal architecture – an imposing structure built from red and buff sandstone, and decorated with black and white marble.Stroll around Diwan-E-Khas, the royal chamber where Emperor Akbar held important meetings with members of his court. Grandly decorated with precious stones, it stands out among the other palace buildings and makes a beautiful backdrop for photographs. For the best views, head to the Pancha Mahal and admire the scenic panorama once enjoyed by royal ladies and their guests.Get back into the minivan for a 3-hour drive to Abhaneri, where you will visit the Chand Baori stepwell. This is one of the oldest and most beautiful landmarks in Rajasthan, built by King Chanda of the Chauhan Dynasty between AD 800 and AD 900. Its geometrical architecture isn't just attractive – it was designed to conserve as much water as possible. After some time to explore and take photos, continue another hour driving toward Jaipur where you will be dropped off at your desired destination. Please note that this tour does not return to Agra.
Agra Private 2-Day Tour from Jaipur with Delhi Drop-Off
Day 1: Jaipur to Agra - 149 mi/240 km (L)8am - You'll be picked up from the airport or your hotel in Jaipur. You will enjoy a scenic drive to Agra which will take about 4 hours to get to the city of the Taj Mahal in Agra.11am - Enroute to Agra, you'll stop at Fatehpur Sikri which has been described as the world's most perfectly preserved ghost town. Built by Akbar in the late 16th century, it was abandoned after only 14 years. The elegant buildings of this superb walled city remain intact to this day. After your short visit at Fatehpur Sikri, you'll continue your journey to Agra which is about 1 hour away.1pm - You'll stop for lunch which will be provided by one of the best local air-conditioned restaurants.4pm - You'll enjoy the shopping in Agra which is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and soft stone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in Zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewelry and embroidery work.You'll spend the night at Crystal Sarover Primer/Four Point by Sheraton or similarDay 2: Agra Sightseeing and drive to Delhi (B,L)8am - You'll be picked up from your hotel in Agra and visit the Taj Mahal unless it's a Friday due to the Taj Mahal being closed on Fridays. You'll be able to visit the world's best-known tomb which stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century. Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal.11:30am - You'll visit the Imposing Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire.1pm - You'll stop for a lunch break. Lunch will be provided at the best local air-conditioned restaurant.2pm – After visiting Agra, you'll enjoy your scenic drive to Delhi where you will be dropped off at the airport or your hotel.
Private 5-Day Golden Triangle Tour to Agra and Jaipur from Delhi
Day 1: Arrive in DelhiOn arrival at Delhi a representative of the tour operator meets you at the airport and assists you through your check in process at the hotel. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 2: Delhi - Agra (B)In the morning after breakfast drive to Agra. On your arrival in Agra a representative of the tour operator meets you and assists you in your hotel check in process. Later you will be taken with your local guide to visit the Agra Fort which has the Pearl Mosque, Diwan-e-am (the hall of public audience) and Diwan-e-Khas (the hall of private audience). Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 3: Agra - Jaipur (B)In the morning after breakfast visit the famous Taj Mahal built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. This monument is made of white marble and it took 22 years to be built. Go on a tour with your local guide as they explain the history of the structure.Have lunch and then drive to Jaipur; en route stop at Fatehpur Sikri. Fatehpur Sikri was built between 1571 and 1585. It is one of the finest examples of a Mughal architectural splendor. Though the city is in ruins, it is a must visit place for those who visit Agra. Fatehpur Sikri is a place where one should spend some time. The sunset over the ruins of this fort is a sight to be cherished.On your arrival at Jaipur, a representative of the tour operator assist you in your hotel check in process. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 4: Jaipur (B)In the morning after breakfast meet your local guide and visit the Amber Fort. The Amber Fort was the capital of this state a long time ago. Visit the Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Victory) which is a hall glittering with mirrors. Ascend to the fort on an Elephant back. In the afternoon, go for a sightseeing tour of Jaipur.Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan. It was painted in pink color a century ago in honor of a visiting prince. Ever since, Jaipur has retained this pink color. Built by Maharaja Jai Singh, a notable astronomer, this city is 260 years old. While in Jaipur, visit the Maharaja's City Palace, the Observatory and drive past the Hawa Mahal. Stay overnight at the hotel.Day 05 : Jaipur - Delhi and Transfer to Airport (B)Leave Jaipur for Delhi. En route, halt for lunch. On arrival in Delhi head for the Delhi airport for onward journey
Golden Triangle Tour with Ranthambore
Day 1 : Arrival At New DelhiOn arrival at New Delhi airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At New DelhiAfter breakfast, later proceed for day guided tour to New & Old Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple and Qutub Minar. After lunch, later proceed for Old Delhi sightseeing tour visit Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and Red Fort also take a short rickshaw ride at Chandni Chowk. Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : New Delhi - Agra (220 Kms / 3:30 Hrs)After breakfast, check out from hotel in New Delhi and drive to Agra. Upon arrival at Agra check in your hotel. later proceed for half day guided city tour of Agra, visit Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, Akbar's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Moti Masjid, Octagonal Tower, Jahangir's Palace, Chini ka Rauza and Sikandra Fort. Evening enjoy the light and sound show “Mohabbat-the-Taj - the saga of love”, in Agra. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Ranthambore National Park (296 Kms / 5:30 Hrs)Sunrise visit the world’s most beautiful monument Taj Mahal and Mehtab Bagh. After breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Ranthambore via en-route visit to Fatehpur sikri, the oldest deserted town built by Mughal Kingdom in 1571 also visit Diwane e Khas, Punch Mahal, Tomb of Salim Chisti, and the Buland Darwaza, one of the tallest gateways in the world. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : At Ranthambore Today morning before breakfast proceed for jungle safari at Ranthambore and search of deer, birds, leopards, monkeys, and if we're lucky, the elusive tigers. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Ranthambore - Jaipur (160 Kms / 3:30 Hrs)Today after breakfast, later visit to the 1,000 year old Ranthambore Fort. Later afternoon check out from hotel and drive to Jaipur. Upon arrival at Jaipur check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : At JaipurAfter breakfast, later proceed for full day guided tour of Jaipur, visit Amber Fort with elephant ride, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Central Museum and Laxmi Narayan Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8 : Jaipur - New Delhi (275 Kms / 5:30 Hrs)Today after breakfast, later check out from hotel and drive to New Delhi, via en-route visit Rail Museum at Rewari and enjoy your Tea / Coffee Snacks. Upon arrival at New Delhi check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 9 : Departure from New DelhiTransfer to New Delhi airport to board the flight to your home.
Golden Triangle with Wildlife of Kerala
Day 1 New DelhiArrival at New Delhi airport, our representative will assist you to transfer for your hotelStay at HotelDay 2 New DelhiToday enjoy full day guided tour to Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple and Qutub Minar. After lunch, later proceed for Old Delhi tour visit Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and Red Fort also take a rickshaw ride at Chandni ChowkStay at HotelDay 3 New Delhi - AgraAfter breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Agra “City of Love”. Upon arrival Agra check in your hotel. later proceed for half day guided city tour of Agra, visit Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, Akbar's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Moti Masjid, Octagonal Tower, Jahangir's Palace, Chini ka Rauza and Sikandra Fort. Evening enjoy the light and sound show in AgraStay at HotelDay 4 Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - JaipurEarly morning before breakfast Sunrise visit the Taj Mahal and Mehtab Bagh. After finish your guided tour to Taj Mahal, later back to your hotel. After breakfast and check out later drive to Jaipur via en-route visit to Fatehpur sikri, the oldest deserted town built by Mughal Kingdom in 1571 in honor of Saint Salim Chisti also visit Diwane e Khas, Punch Mahal, the Tomb of Salim Chisti, and the Buland Darwaza, one of the tallest gateways in the world. After finish your sightseeing tour at Fatehpur Sikri, later drive to Jaipur.Stay at HotelDay 5 JaipurAfter breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour of Jaipur, visit Amber Fort with elephant ride, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Birla Temple, Central Museum. After finish your sightseeing tour to Jaipur later drive back to your hotelStay at HotelDay 6 Jaipur - Cochin/By FlightAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later transfer to Airport for Cochin flight. Upon arrival at Cochin airport our representative will assist you to transfer your hotel. Later proceed for half day guided tour visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese MuseumStay at HotelDay 7 Cochin - PeriyarAfter breakfast and check out later drive to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's.Stay at HotelDay 8 PeriyarToday enjoy full day sightseeing tour of Periyar enjoy Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi TempleStay at HotelDay 9 Periyar - Cochin & DepartureDrive to Cochin airport and board the flight to your home
Golden Triangle Tour with Golden Temple
Day 1 : Arrival At New Delhi Today arrival at New Delhi airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel Stay at Hotel Day 2 : At New Delhi After breakfast, later proceed for full day guided tour to New Delhi, visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple and Qutub Minar. After lunch proceed for Old Delhi sightseeing visit Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and Red Fort also take a short rickshaw ride at Chandni Chowk Stay at Hotel Day 3 : New Delhi - Agra After breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Agra. Upon arrival at Agra check in your hotel. Later proceed for half day guided tour of Agra, visit Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb, Akbar's Tomb, Jama Masjid, Moti Masjid, Octagonal Tower, Jahangir's Palace, Chini ka Rauza and Sikandra Fort. Evening enjoy the light and sound show in Agra Stay at Hotel Day 4 : Agra - Fatehpur Sikri - Jaipur Early morning before breakfast Sunrise visit the world’s most beautiful Taj Mahal and Mehtab Bagh. After finish your guided tour to Taj Mahal, later back to hotel. After breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Jaipur via en-route visit to Fatehpur sikri, the oldest deserted town built by Mughal Kingdom in 1571 also visit Diwane e Khas, Punch Mahal, the Tomb of Salim Chisti, and the Buland Darwaza, one of the tallest gateways in the world. After finish your sightseeing at Fatehpur Sikri, later drive to Jaipur. Upon arrival at Jaipur Check in your hotel for night stay Stay at Hotel Day 5 : At Jaipur After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour of Jaipur, visit Amber Fort with elephant ride, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Birla Temple, Central Museum and Laxmi Narayan Temple Stay at Hotel Day 6 : Jaipur - Amritsar/By Flight) After breakfast at hotel, later transfer to Jaipur airport to board the Amritsar flight. Upon arrival at Amritsar airport, our Holidays At representative assist you to transfer for your hotel. Later afternoon proceed for the Wagah Border and attend Beating Retreat ceremony. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities Stay at Hotel Day 7 : At Amritsar After breakfast later proceed for full day guided tour to Amritsar, visit Golden Temple the holiest shrines also visit Jallianwala bagh and Durgiana Temple Stay at Hotel Day 8 : Amritsar - New Delhi (By Flight) and Departure After breakfast and check out from hotel, later transfer to Amritsar airport to board the New Delhi flight. Upon arrival at New Delhi airport, board the flight to your home