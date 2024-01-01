This is one of the town’s most popular temples, and is the closest of Ayodhya's major temples to the main road. Walk up the 76 steps to the ornate carved gateway and the fortresslike outer walls, and join the throng inside offering prasad (temple-blessed food) of sweets and marigolds.
Hanumangarhi
Uttar Pradesh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.04 MILES
In Faizabad, the so-called 'Taj Mahal of the East' (OK, an overstatement) is a unique 42m-high maqbara (mausoleum) built for the queen of Nawab Shuja-ud…
0.21 MILES
This palace converted into a temple is one of the most impressive in Ayodhya. It was supposedly given to Lord Rama and his wife Sita as a wedding present,…
1 MILES
Beyond the far northern end of the main road, this museum houses paintings and ancient sculptures. The museum is a short rickshaw ride from Ayodhya's main…
3.01 MILES
This charming green space of lawns and water features is home to the imposing tomb of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula (ruled 1753–75), the third nawab of Avadh (Oudh…
0.13 MILES
Inside a colourful entrance, you'll find a peaceful courtyard where musicians play and orange-clad sadhus read scriptures.
0.38 MILES
This is the highly contentious spot said to be the site of Lord Rama's birth. Security here is staggering (think crossing from West Bank into Israel!)…
Nearby Uttar Pradesh attractions
