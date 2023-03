In Faizabad, the so-called 'Taj Mahal of the East' (OK, an overstatement) is a unique 42m-high maqbara (mausoleum) built for the queen of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula. It has three domes built above each other, with wonderfully ornate decoration on the walls and ceilings, and is considered to be a prime example of Awadhi architecture.

The ancient caretaker charges ₹20 to unlock the door to the upper platform.