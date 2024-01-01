Swaraj Bhavan

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

The house where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was born was spruced up for the 2017 centenary of her birth and is worth a quick look.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Sangam

    Sangam

    2.54 MILES

    This is the particularly auspicious point (sangam means 'river confluence') where two of India’s holiest rivers, the Ganges and the Yamuna, meet one of…

  • Khusru Bagh

    Khusru Bagh

    2.64 MILES

    This intriguing park, surrounded by huge walls, contains four highly impressive Mughal tombs. One is that of Prince Khusru, the eldest son of Emperor…

  • Prince Khusru's Tomb

    Prince Khusru's Tomb

    2.69 MILES

    The Mughal tomb of Prince Khusru, the eldest son of Emperor Jehangir; he tried unsuccessfully to assassinate his father but was instead blinded and…

  • Shah Begum's Tomb

    Shah Begum's Tomb

    2.76 MILES

    This is the Mughal tomb of Shah Begum, Emperor Jehangir’s first wife, who committed suicide in 1603 with an opium overdose because of the ongoing feud…

  • Nesa Begum's Tomb

    Nesa Begum's Tomb

    2.72 MILES

    An attractive Mughal tomb constructed in 1625 by Nesa Begum (though it was never actually used as such).

  • India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, Akbar's fort

    Patalpuri Temple

    2.22 MILES

    Built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar, the 16th-century Allahabad fort on the northern bank of the Yamuna has massive walls with three gateways flanked by…

  • Jawaharlal Nehru's House, Allahabad, India

    Anand Bhavan

    0.07 MILES

    This picturesque two-storey house is a shrine to the Nehru family, which has produced five generations of leading politicians, from Motilal Nehru …

  • Allahabad Museum

    Allahabad Museum

    0.73 MILES

    This extensive museum in the grounds of Allahabad's nicest park has archaeological artefacts, Nehru family items, miniatures and ancient sculptures,…

