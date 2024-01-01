Sacred Heart Basilica

Puducherry (Pondicherry)

Inaugurated in 1907, the Sacred Heart Basilica is a soaring brown-and-white neo-Gothic structure beautified by restored stained glass.

  • The promenade in Pondicherry,India

    Seafront

    0.56 MILES

    Pondy is a seaside town, but that doesn’t make it a beach destination; the city’s sand is a thin strip of dirty brown that slurps into a seawall of jagged…

  • Sri Aurobindo Ashram

    Sri Aurobindo Ashram

    0.87 MILES

    Founded in 1926 by Sri Aurobindo and a French-born woman, ‘the Mother’, this famous spiritual community has about 2000 members in its many departments…

  • Matrimandir

    Matrimandir

    5.67 MILES

    To some, the large, golden, almost spherical Matrimandir (Auroville's focal point), set amid red (cement) lotus petals and surrounded by pristine green…

  • Puducherry Museum

    Puducherry Museum

    0.77 MILES

    Goodness knows how this converted late-18th-century villa keeps its artefacts from disintegrating, considering there’s a whole floor of French-era…

  • Institut Français de Pondichéry

    Institut Français de Pondichéry

    0.94 MILES

    This grand 19th-century neoclassical building is also a flourishing research institution devoted to Indian culture, history and ecology. Visitors can…

  • Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple

    Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple

    0.79 MILES

    Pondy may have more churches than most Indian towns, but the Hindu faith still reigns supreme. Pilgrims, tourists and the curious get a head pat from the…

  • Notre Dame des Anges

    Notre Dame des Anges

    0.57 MILES

    Looking out to sea, past a statue of Joan of Arc (opposite), Notre Dame des Anges was completed in 1855, and is arguably Pondy's most attractive church…

  • École Française d'Extrême-Orient

    École Française d'Extrême-Orient

    0.48 MILES

    This handsome heritage building and library is home to over 11,000 Indology books and a series of Sanskrit, Tamil and Manipravalam palm-leaf manuscripts…

