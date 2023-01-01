To some, the large, golden, almost spherical Matrimandir (Auroville's focal point), set amid red (cement) lotus petals and surrounded by pristine green parkland, evokes divine consciousness. To others, it looks like a giant golf ball or an alien spaceship. The main inner chamber, lined with white marble, houses a large glass crystal orb that suffuses a beam of sunlight around the space, conducive to deep meditation. To view it from outside, get a free pass from the visitor centre.

If you want to meditate inside, you must reserve one to six days ahead, in person, at Auroville's Matrimandir Access Office.