Matrimandir

Auroville

To some, the large, golden, almost spherical Matrimandir (Auroville's focal point), set amid red (cement) lotus petals and surrounded by pristine green parkland, evokes divine consciousness. To others, it looks like a giant golf ball or an alien spaceship. The main inner chamber, lined with white marble, houses a large glass crystal orb that suffuses a beam of sunlight around the space, conducive to deep meditation. To view it from outside, get a free pass from the visitor centre.

If you want to meditate inside, you must reserve one to six days ahead, in person, at Auroville's Matrimandir Access Office.

