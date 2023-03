The holy town of Sri Kalahasti, 37km east of Tirupati, is known for its Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple, dedicated to Shiva. There's been a temple here since the 5th century, with the holy complex gradually evolving over subsequent centuries to become an important pilgrimage destination. A vast 36m gopuram (gateway tower), built in 1516, dominates the site. Pay ₹50 for 'Special Darsham' and you can fast-track access to the site.