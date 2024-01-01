Museum

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

A reasonably interesting museum of bronze and stone sculptures at the Chandragiri Fort complex. Worth a visit, but somewhat lacking in information and context.

1. Palace Area

0.14 MILES

At the Chandragiri Fort complex, the palace area contains nice gardens and the Raja Mahal, a heavily restored Vijayanagar palace reminiscent of Hampi…

2. Mokala Parvatham

6.87 MILES

Pilgrims' temple and resting spot on the Alipiri hike up to Tirumala.

3. Venkateshwara Temple

7.66 MILES

Legends about the hill itself and the surrounding area appear in the Puranas, and the temple’s history may date back 2000 years. Devotees flock to…

5. Gali Goporum

8.32 MILES

Temple gateway on the Alipiri hike, dating from the 16th century.

6. Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple

29.38 MILES

The holy town of Sri Kalahasti, 37km east of Tirupati, is known for its Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple, dedicated to Shiva. There's been a temple here since…