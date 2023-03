At the Chandragiri Fort complex, the palace area contains nice gardens and the Raja Mahal, a heavily restored Vijayanagar palace reminiscent of Hampi buildings. It's at the heart of a 1.5km-long stout-walled enclosure at the foot of a rocky hill.

Also in the gardens, the Rani Mahal (Queen's Palace), despite its name, may have been elephant and horse stables.