Vintage & Classic Car Collection

The maharanas’ car collection makes a fascinating diversion, for what it tells about their elite lifestyle and for the vintage vehicles themselves. Housed within the former state garage are 22 splendid vehicles, including the beautiful 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom used in the Bond film Octopussy, and the Cadillac convertible that whisked Queen Elizabeth II to the airport in 1961. The museum is a 10-minute walk east along Lake Palace Rd.

If you enjoy a vegetarian thali, head to the Garden Hotel here (11.30am to 3pm and 7.30pm to 10pm; ₹250), but you have to first pay the museum entrance fee.